Draymond Green, star of the Warriors, has built an impressive fortune throughout his career. His success extends beyond the court, with smart investments and lucrative contracts making him a key player. Check out his net worth here.

Draymond Green, one of the key players for the Golden State Warriors, has solidified his legacy in the NBA not only through his on-court performance but also by building a vast financial empire.

Since being selected as the 35th overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft, he has risen to become an essential component of the Warriors dynasty, contributing to four championship titles and earning four All-Star selections.

His story reflects a meteoric rise from a modest initial contract to becoming a symbol of consistency and success in the league. In addition to being an icon for the Warriors, he is also one of the highest-paid stars.

What is Draymond Green’s net worth?

NBA star Draymond Green has a net worth of $90 million as of 2024. He has been a key player in the Golden State Warriors‘ four championship victories and is currently playing under a 4-year contract worth $100 million.

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green smiles as he stand with teammates for the national anthem before the first half of between the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers in 2023. (Source: IMAGO / Icon Sportswire)

His official annual salary is currently $25 million. This financial success primarily comes from his NBA salary, investments and lucrative endorsement deals with brands like Nike, Subway and Mercedes-Benz, as Clutch Points reported.

His endorsements alone are estimated to contribute over $10 million to his total wealth. Additionally, he has succeeded as a sports analyst and host of his podcast, The Draymond Green Show, expanding his income beyond basketball.

Before signing his current contract with the Warriors, he had already earned $155 million and according to Celebrity Net Worth, it’s estimated that by the end of his contract in 2027, he will have earned $255 million just from his NBA salary.

Draymond Green’s earnings from the Warriors through years

2026-27 | $27.7 million

2025-26 | $25.9 million

2024-25 | $24.1 million

2023-24 | $22.3 million

2022-23 | $25.8 million

2021-22 | $24 million

2020-21 | $22.2 million

2019 | $17.4 million

2018-19 | $17.5 million

2017-18 | $16.4 million

2016-17 | $15.3 million

2015-16 | $14.3 million

2014-15 | $915.2 thousand

2013-14 | $875.5 thousand

2012-13 | $850 thousand

Draymond Green’s real estate holdings

Draymond Green has diversified his investments beyond basketball, making a mark in the real estate market with high-profile properties. In 2020, he purchased a luxurious mansion in Los Angeles for $9.6 million.

Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors poses for a picture during the Warriors’ media day on October 02, 2023. (Source: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The residence in the exclusive Brentwood neighborhood is located near other NBA stars like LeBron James and Blake Griffin, and is known for its modern design and luxury amenities.

Also, he owns a penthouse in San Francisco valued at $7 million, offering stunning views of the city. This property reflects his connection to the Bay Area, where he has spent much of his professional career.

These real estate investments not only showcase his financial success but also his strategic ability to invest in high-value and prestigious properties, according to sources like Celebrity Net Worth.

