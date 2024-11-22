Malik Nabers will be directly impacted by the New York Giants' decision to release Daniel Jones, and the wide receiver has now sent a clear message to the team about it.

The decision to release Daniel Jones will not only affect the quarterback. The New York Giants have now received a clear message from wide receiver Malik Nabers about the departure of their signal-caller.

The Giants’ front office has not performed well in recent years. In 2023, the club gave Daniel Jones a 4-year, $160 million contract extension, a move that shocked many as the quarterback had not proven himself worthy of such a deal.

A year and a half later, the Giants realized their mistake. After several disappointing performances, Daniel Jones was benched earlier this week, and today the former 6th overall pick was released by the NFC East club.

Malik Nabers gets real on the Giants’ decision to release Daniel Jones

After just a year and a half under his new contract, Daniel Jones will now be looking for a new team. The former Duke standout failed to meet expectations and was cut by the Giants on Friday.

Initially, the team benched Jones, naming him QB3 on the depth chart. However, the Giants saw no need to keep him on the roster, releasing him and taking a $22 million dead cap hit as a result.

The move didn’t just impact Jones but also his teammates. The offense will now rely on a new quarterback, Tommy DeVito, a decision that has prompted a response from their 2024 1st-round pick.

Malik Nabers, selected 6th overall this year, has weighed in on the team’s decision to release Jones. The former LSU wide receiver didn’t seem to have a strong connection with the quarterback, stating that it doesn’t matter who leads the offense as long as he gets the ball.

Malik Nabers of the New York Giants

“I don’t want anything. I want the ball,” Nabers said when asked who would he want to be the team’s starting quarterbak, via SNY. “As long as you can get me the ball, we’re good.”

What are Malik Nabers’ numbers so far?

Through 11 weeks, Malik Nabers has posted solid numbers despite Daniel Jones’ struggles. The wide receiver has 61 receptions for 607 yards but only three touchdowns, stats he hopes to improve with Jones’ departure.

While the Giants are unlikely to sign a quarterback in free agency, the offense could benefit from a fresh start with Tommy DeVito under center. Fortunately for DeVito, a top-tier wide receiver like Nabers will be there to support him.

