Los Angeles Lakers play against Miami Heat for a West vs East Conference game in the 2021-22 NBA Regular Season. Full details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat are ready to play in a West vs East Conference game in the 2021 NBA Regular Season. This game will take place at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles on November 10, 2021 at 10:00 PM (ET). Win or nothing at home. Here is all the detailed information about this NBA game including date, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US.

The Los Angeles Lakers won against the Hornets at home 126-123 OT in what was an exasperating game for the home team, full of errors and defensive holes everywhere. Before that difficult victory, they had lost two straight games to the Thunder and the Blazers.

Miami Heat are dominating the Eastern Conference at 7-3 but the most recent game was a 96-113 loss to the Denver Nuggets on the road. The team is having trouble recovering after coming off a winning streak with five consecutive wins.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Miami Heat: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, November 10, 2021.

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: STAPLES Center, Los Angeles, California.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Miami Heat: Times by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Los Angeles Lakers vs Miami Heat: Storylines

The Los Angeles Lakers have a long list of injured and questionable players for the upcoming games of the 2021 NBA season. The most important player in the injury report is LeBron James, the Lakers suffer when James doesn't play, but he won't be back for another week when his abdominal injury heals completely. The Los Angeles Lakers are scoring an average of 111.5 points per game as the fourth offense of the season, and the defense is mediocre allowing 112.4 points per game.

Miami Heat have a good overall record, but they have won only one game of the last three against the Utah Jazz at home 118-115. The most recent loss, against the Denver Nuggets on the road, was at the start of a five-game series on the road. After this game against the Lakers the team stays in California to play against the Clippers. Miami Heat is the 10th best offense of the season scoring an average of 110.1 points per game, the defense allowing only 101.5 points per game.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Los Angeles Lakers vs Miami Heat in the U.S.

This game of the West vs East Conference in the NBA Regular Season will be available in multiple channels, and will be broadcast in the United States by Espn, Espn App, NBA League Pass. To watch the game you can use your TV or download an app on your smartphone.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Miami Heat: Predictions And Odds

Los Angeles Lakers are underdogs at home with +4.5 ATS at FanDuel, the visitors' defense the number two of the season but the Lakers offense is good at scoring points at home. Miami Heat are favorites with -4.5 points to cover. The totals are offered at 214.5 points. The best pick for this NBA game is: OVER 214.5



FanDuel Los Angeles Lakers +4.5 Totals 214.5 Miami Heat -4.5

* Odds via FanDuel.