Miami Heat and Houston Rockets will face each other at the FTX Arena this Monday, March 7 at 7:30 PM (ET). Check out everything you need to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The Miami Heat are entrenching themselves with the leadership of the Eastern Conference. After several weeks in which the leaders changed from one game to another, the Florida franchise managed to get 8-2 in its last 10 and thus take 4 games out of the second, which for now allows them to lead comfortably. Of course, they want to continue to extend the advantage and now have the opportunity against the worst team in the NBA.

On the side of the Houston Rockets, they have already lost 12 games consecutively. For several weeks they were not the worst since the Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic of the Eastern Conference were always behind, however now they began to have somewhat more acceptable results and surpassed the sad 15-48 of the Rockets. Regardless, this season is clearly one of tanking for Houston and actually being in last place would not be bad at all.

Miami Heat vs Houston Rockets: Match Information

Date: Monday, March 7, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: FTX Arena, Miami, Florida

Live Stream: FuboTV

Miami Heat vs Houston Rockets: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Miami Heat vs Houston Rockets: Storylines

The game that the Miami Heat and Houston Rockets will play this Monday, March 7 at 7:30 PM (ET) at the FTX Arena will be the second between these rivals in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. The first one was played on December 31 with a victory for the Heat by 120-110.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Miami Heat vs Houston Rockets in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Miami Heat and Houston Rockets to be played this Monday, March 7, at the FTX Arena, Miami, Florida; will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: Bally Sports Sun, ATTSN-SW.

Miami Heat vs Houston Rockets: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have not revealed their favorites yet, but they will surely reveal them in the next few hours. In any case, it only remains to know how much the difference in odds will be, since clearly the favorites will be the Miami Heat.

