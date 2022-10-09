In an NBA preseason game, Miami Heat will face Houston Rockets. Find out everything you want to know about this match, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Miami Heat will play against Houston Rockets in what will be an NBA preseason game. Check out everything you need to know about this preseason game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States. It will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The locals were very close last season to reach the NBA finals again. They reached the finals of the Eastern Conference, where after a tough series they could not beat the future runners-up of the 2021/2022. Of course, in this 2022/2023 they will try to improve what they did last season and reach the finals.

The Houston Rockets needed a total renovation of their team. Throughout 2021/2022, the Texan franchise had very few victories in what was undoubtedly a tanking strategy, looking to get good choices in the 2022 Draft. The squad finally underwent several changes, and now we will see if those changes were finally productive.

Miami Heat vs Houston Rockets: Match Information

Date: Monday, October 10, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: FTX Arena, Miami, Florida

Live stream: FuboTV

Miami Heat vs Houston Rockets: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Miami Heat vs Houston Rockets: Storylines

There is little more than a week to go before the start of the regular season and the teams want to prepare to arrive in the best possible way. Two teams face each other in this game whose performance in 2021/2022 has been totally different, and therefore their goals in this 2022/2023 are very different.

The Miami Heat reached the Conference finals, where they would lose to the Boston Celtics, remaining very close to returning to the NBA finals. This year, of course, they will seek to go further. The Houston Rockets are coming off a tanking season and their main goal is to build a competitive team.

How to Watch or Live Stream Miami Heat vs Houston Rockets in the U.S.

This NBA preseason game between Miami Heat and Houston Rockets to be played this Wednesday, October 5 at the FTX Arena, Miami, Florida will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: BSSUN, ATTSN-SW.

Miami Heat vs Houston Rockets: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers haven't revealed their favorites yet, but they will most likely in the next few hours. However, the Miami Heat will most likely be chosen as the favorites based on their performances last season.

