Charles Barkley names the top NBA team of the season, reveals what makes them 'scary'

Renowned for his candid and sometimes controversial opinions, Charles Barkley remains one of the most captivating analysts in the NBA. The former Phoenix Suns star draws on his extensive experience and knowledge from his playing days to evaluate the current landscape of the league. This time, Barkley wasted no time naming his pick for the best team of the season.

“OKC is the best team in the NBA,” Barkley stated on Inside the NBA while discussing the performance of top teams in the early months of the season. “I think Memphis is right behind them, leading the rest of the pack,” he added.

While Charles initially highlighted the Oklahoma City Thunder and followed up by mentioning the Grizzlies, his remarks prompted an immediate response from his colleagues, who asked, “Cleveland?” Barkley quickly clarified, “No, I’m talking about the West,” making it clear that the Cavaliers are indeed part of the conversation but not the focus at this time.

Barkley then expressed excitement over an upcoming matchup, saying, “Let me tell you something. I can’t wait to watch that game. I’m getting my pop corn ready, Cleveland vs. OKC,” referencing the highly anticipated showdown between the top teams in each conference this Wednesday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Barkley reveals what makes the Thunder ‘scary’

Reflecting on why he believes the Thunder deserve to be considered the top team in the league this season, Barkley pointed to their impressive play, particularly in their recent win over the Celtics.

“I watched that game the other night, OKC against Boston,” Barkley began. “OKC, they’ve won 15 in a row. Shai Gilgeous is flat out balling. And they’re not even healthy. That’s what’s scary,” he noted, praising the level of play the Thunder are exhibiting and their ability to dominate.

Barkley urges Denver Nuggets to make a move

Barkley’s comments on the best team of the season followed a call for the Denver Nuggets to strengthen their roster in order to compete with the top teams in the Western Conference, particularly the Oklahoma City Thunder.

While praising Nikola Jokic, Barkley remarked, “It’s a pleasure and a privilege to watch this guy play every night. He just loves to play basketball.” However, he also acknowledged that Jokic’s brilliance alone won’t be enough for the Nuggets to contend this season. “They’ve got to do something about their bench, ’cause he’s too great a player. They got to make a trade. The team has gotten weaker on the bench, they got to make a trade.”

