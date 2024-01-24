The Milwaukee Bucks are one of the best teams in the NBA with a 30-13 record thanks to a roster full of stars such as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard and Khris Middleton.

However, their front office just fired head coach Adrian Griffin who took over a few months ago replacing Mike Budenholzer. Though Griffin was sensational as an assistant coach with the Toronto Raptors, he wasn’t a good fit at Milwaukee.

The Bucks are favorites to dominate in the NBA, especially after Lillard’s arrival, but the big problem during the 2023 season has been on defense. Of course, a massive reason to explain that is the departure of Jrue Holiday.

Now, in the middle of the season and as second place in the Eastern Conference, the Bucks believe they need a boost to compete against teams like the Boston Celtics or the Philadelphia 76ers.

Who will be the new head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks?

According a to a report by CNN Sports, Doc Rivers will be the new head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks to replace Adrian Griffin. The veteran was working as a TV analyst with ESPN, but is totally ready to sign.

Throughout his career, Rivers has been haunted by the ghost of not securing significant playoff victories. Despite assembling a great team with the 76ers and Joel Embiid, the head coach lost three consecutive Eastern Conference semifinals. Another huge issue is the 10 losses in Game 7s.

His only NBA title was way back in 2008 with the Boston Celtics, but Bucks’ general manager Jon Horst thinks he is the ideal person to lead Antetokounmpo alongside Lillard.