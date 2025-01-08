A few weeks ago, the UNC Tar Heels announced the arrival of Bill Belichick as head coach. However, a multiple Super Bowl-winning franchise is now trying to lure him back into the NFL for the 2025 season.

Last year, the New England Patriots decided to part ways with Bill Belichick. The head coach delivered six Super Bowl titles to the AFC East club, but his seasons without Tom Brady were disappointing.

Due to the team’s underperformance, the Patriots made the tough decision to part ways with Belichick. He didn’t find a team for the 2024 NFL season, but now it seems several franchises could be interested in bringing him back for 2025.

Super Bowl-winning franchise attempts to lure Bill Belichick back to the NFL

After being fired by the Patriots, Belichick began searching for a new NFL team to coach. The Falcons reportedly came close to signing him, but negotiations fell through, and Atlanta hired Raheem Morris instead.

Belichick was unable to secure an NFL coaching position for the 2024 season, becoming a football analyst while continuing his search. When no NFL teams showed interest, he ultimately accepted a college coaching role with the UNC Tar Heels.

The University of North Carolina convinced Belichick to sign a five-year contract. He is set to start his tenure this year, but it appears some NFL teams are once again interested in hiring him.

According to Tom Pelissero, the Las Vegas Raiders are growing increasingly interested in bringing Belichick back to the NFL. With Tom Brady now a minority owner, he is reportedly trying to convince Belichick to break his deal with UNC and coach the AFC West club in 2025.

Tom Brady and Bill Belichick after a game of the New England Patriots in 2019

The three-time Super Bowl champions recently fired Antonio Pierce as head coach. Pelissero reports that Tom Brady has already spoken with Belichick about the possibility of taking the vacant position and returning to the NFL.

Will Bill Belichick leave the UNC Tar Heels to join the Raiders?

Belichick faces a tough decision. Reports suggest he wanted to continue his NFL career, but without any offers, he decided to take on the challenge with the UNC Tar Heels.

As of now, Belichick is set to coach the UNC Tar Heels. However, the allure of returning to the NFL, especially alongside Tom Brady, might be too tempting, potentially leading him to reconsider and rejoin the league.

