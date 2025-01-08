NFL News: Caleb Williams' Bears looking to hire Super Bowl champion as new head coach

The Chicago Bears ended a disappointing 2024 NFL campaign with a 5-12 record, which was even worse than their 7-12 record in 2023. The sacking of Matt Eberflus midway through the regular season left the team, led by quarterback Caleb Williams, searching for a new head coach. A former Super Bowl winner is attracting the most interest.

The Bears have not reached the postseason since 2020, when they lost to the New Orleans Saints in the Wild Card round. Matt Nagy was the head coach at the time, and after Eberflus’ poor performance, Chicago will be looking for an experienced profile to help them achieve their goals.

The possibility of signing a former Super Bowl champion raises expectations for a team that will have to surround Caleb Williams, who will be in his second season as a professional in the 2025 NFL. The harvest has been very poor for the Bears, who have only made the playoffs twice since 2011. The feeling in Chicago is that there is no room for error when it comes to choosing the next HC.

Bears interested in former Super Bowl champion as potential head coach

Chicago will interview former Super Bowl champion Pete Carroll for its head coaching job for the 2025 NFL season. Carroll coached the Seattle Seahawks from 2010 to 2023, when he agreed to his departure with the Hawks last offseason.

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll walks on the field prior to an NFL regular season game

According to ESPN, the interview between Carroll and the Bears will take place on Thursday. It will be the former Seattle coach’s first formal contact with an NFL franchise. He has not had any contact with any organization since leaving the Seahawks, which is unusual for a Super Bowl champion coach.

Which Super Bowl did Pete Carroll win as a head coach?

The 72-year-old’s extensive career, which includes stints with the New York Jets and New England Patriots, was highlighted by winning Super Bowl XLVIII as head coach of the Seattle Seahawks, who defeated the Denver Broncos in the 2013 NFL season finale.

Dallas Cowboys blocked the interview between Mike McCarthy and the Bears

The Bears had requested permission to interview head coach Mike McCarthy, who is nearing the end of his contract with the Dallas Cowboys. Owner Jerry Jones sent a strong message by blocking the Chicago franchise’s interview request with the coach of America’s Team, who has not been confirmed for next season. The Cowboys still have exclusive negotiating rights with McCarthy until next Tuesday.