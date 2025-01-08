Neither Mahomes' Chiefs nor Goff's Lions: Harry Kane selects his Super Bowl pick

The Super Bowl is one of the season’s biggest sporting events, drawing attention from figures around the world. Harry Kane, the star of the England national soccer team, chose his title contender, leaving out none other than Patrick Mahomes and his Kansas City Chiefs, as well as Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions.

In a recent post on the official X (formerly Twitter) account of NFL UK & Ireland @NFLUKIRE, the current forward for Bayern Munich in Germany made his prediction for the upcoming playoffs, and picked his favorite to claim the new Super Bowl ring.

According to Kane, after leaving the Steelers, Bills, and Chiefs behind in the AFC, the next Super Bowl champion in the NFL will be none other than Lamar Jackson and his Baltimore Ravens, who will defeat the Lions in the final.

Dan Campbell’s team, according to Kane, will reach the final after first overcoming the Los Angeles Rams and then defeating the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship.

When will the Super Bowl be played?

Super Bowl LIX will feature the champion of the American Conference against the champion of the National Conference. This time, the spectacle will take place at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, home of the Saints.

The game will take place on February 9, with the confirmation of Kendrick Lamar as the halftime show artist.

In the previous edition, held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid’s Chiefs defeated the 49ers 25-22, securing their second consecutive NFL championship.