Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan won six championships together with the Chicago Bulls. One of the greatest dynasties in NBA history led by legendary head coach Phil Jackson.

Though Michael Jordan was extraordinary since his debut, the arrival of Pippen became a crucial factor to develop a winning team. Prior to that duo, there were no trophies to show for.

Now, in an incredible turn of events, the relationship between Scottie Pippen and Jordan seems to be absolutely broken. That was confirmed in another controversial episode which involved LeBron James.

Scottie Pippen destroys Michael Jordan while praising LeBron James

After LeBron James and the Lakers were eliminated by the Denver Nuggets, Scottie Pippen appeared on social media to talk about LeBron James and his possible status as the greatest player of all time.

“LeBron will be the greatest statistical guy that ever played the game of basketball and there’s no comparison to him. None. So, does that make him the greatest player ver to play the game? I’ll leave it up for debating. I don’t believe that there’s a great player because our game was a team game and one player can’t do it.”

Of course, that answer was totally surprising considering he played alongside Michael Jordan. Then, in an incredible statement, Scottie Pippen just took it to another level.

“I’ve seen Michael Jordan play before I came to play with the Bulls. He was a horrible player. He was horrible to play with. He was all one on one. He’s shooting bad shots and, all of a sudden, we become a team and we start winning. Everybody forgot who he was.”

As a consequence, Pippen became a trending topic on social media as nobody expected that kind of statement. We’ll see if there’s an answer from Michael Jordan.