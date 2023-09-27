Damian Lillard won’t play for the Miami Heat alongside Jimmy Butler. Instead, in a shocking development in the NBA, the Portland Trail Blazers have decided to accept a trade with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Lillard had a valid contract until the 2026-2027 season after he signed a two-year extension in 2022 worth $225 million. However, when the Blazers selected Scoot Henderson in the 2023 Draft, it was over for him.

Now, after the final decision has been made, Damian Lillard sent a very special message on social media to confirm the quest for a championship will continue with Giannis Antetokounmpo as his new teammate.

Damian Lillard’s reaction after being traded to the Milwaukee Bucks

Just a few minutes after the trade was reported on social media, Damian Lillard confirmed the information and decided to publish a special message for Blazers’ fans. The star was thankful after 11 seasons with Portland and promised a proper goodbye.

“The casuals won’t be addressed, but the Trailblazers fans and city of Portland that I love truly will be…and they will be addressed truthfully. Stay tuned. Excited for my next chapter, Bucks!”

Furthermore, in his Instagram account, Lillard posted a video with him in a Bucks’ uniform making the famous clock signal. There’s no doubt about it. It’s Dame Time in Milwaukee. In fact, he also published the moment when Giannis Antetokounmpo selected him with the first pick as teammate for the 2023 All-Star Game.