Report: Cristiano Ronaldo wants Al Nassr to sign former Real Madrid teammate to stay in Saudi Pro League

Cristiano Ronaldo’s future in Al Nassr has been put into question due to some reports he is considering leaving Saudi Arabia at the end of the season. However, the Portuguese captain has recently expressed his desire to win a title with his club, and, now, a new report suggests he wants to bring a former Real Madrid teammate to help him succeed: Casemiro.

Marca reports that among the Portuguese star’s requests to build a championship team is a reunion with Casemiro, with whom he shared a dressing room for five seasons at Real Madrid. As Manchester United is struggling to get good results, it could be a good moment for the Brazilian star to make a change.

The Telegraph also reports that Al Nassr are “hopeful” they can land the Man Utd midfielder in the January window and are “the most likely destination” for the player. If the transfer takes place, this is also a good sign that Ronaldo would likely renew his contract with Al Nassr for another season.

Casemiro and Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Real Madrid in 2017 (Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

The reports also state that the the Riyadh-based club has created “space” for the Brazilian, as they have sold Ivorian international midfielder Seko Fofana to French club Rennes for €20 million, and are working on selling Brazilian Anderson Talisca to Fenerbahce. In that sense, Al Nassr will have a spot for Casemiro in their quota of eight foreign players over the age of 21 in their squad.

Ronaldo has set his sight on the Champions League

This season, Al Nassr has struggled in the Saudi Pro League, currently sitting eleven points behind leaders Al Ittihad. However, Ronaldo has stated that his main objective is to be AFC Champions League winner, after he has won five UEFA Champions League titles.

Speaking to Roshn Saudi League, Ronaldo said: “Al Nassr will try to win more titles, Champions League is something that I would dream to win for the club and also the league.” He also admitted that he was “very happy” in Saudi Arabia, adding, “For me the most important thing is to be professional, pushing hard, respect the club, respect your contracts.”

A potential move to the US to reignite his rivalry with Messi?

While Ronaldo seems committed to his life in Saudi Arabia, Marca maintains their report that the Portuguese isn’t in a rush to sign a renewal contract, while still weighing all his options. According to the Spanish outlet, a move to the US is also in consideration:

“In fact, the option of ending up in the United States has resurfaced. It won’t be easy, but what seems certain is that he intends to experience a third moment alongside Casemiro […]”, Marca states.

For now, Ronaldo has his eyes set on becoming champion in all the countries he has played in, adding more goals to his already impressive tally of over 900 hundred units, and helping his team get better.