Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics will face each other today in a 2022 NBA Summer League game. Find out everything you want to know about this game, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it in the US.

Boston Celtics, the last NBA finalists, will face the Milwaukee Bucks in a game of this 2022 NBA Summer League. Here, you can check out everything you need to know about this game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV.

The two teams that starred in one of the best playoff series in the Eastern Conference last season meet again. The conference semifinalists will face off against each other after what were those intense 7 games in which the Boston Celtics got their place in the conference finals, where they lost to Golden State Warriors.

Taking into account that these are two very good teams, if both retain the majority of the squad from last season, they will undoubtedly be candidates to fight to reach the finals in 2022-2023, although to achieve something more than that they will have to improve the team they currently have and among the players participating in this tournament could be the talents they need.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics: Match Information

Date: Monday, July 11, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas, Nevada

Live stream: FuboTV

Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics: Storylines

Of course, in these games the teams try above all to find talents that can enhance their current squads, so in reality the competition itself lacks great importance taking into account the objective for which the Summer League is held.

When it comes to these teams, the players will have to put in a lot of effort as both the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics rosters aren't in dire need of talent. They only require a few and it will be the task of the rookies to show that they are ready to play at the maximum.

How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics in the U.S.

This 2022 NBA Summer League game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics to be played this Monday, July 10 at the Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas, Nevada; will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV. Other option: NBA TV.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have not revealed their favorites for this game yet, although they will surely do so in the next few hours. The last two times they faced each other it was a victory for each, so in reality either of them could be favorites.