NBA News: Anthony Edwards earns Rudy Gobert's praise following Timberwolves' win vs. Bulls

Minnesota Timberwolves rising star Anthony Edwards continues to impress with his development, and Rudy Gobert has praised his growth as an NBA player.

The Minnesota Timberwolves secured an important victory over the Chicago Bulls, fueled by an explosive performance from Anthony Edwards. The NBA rising star scored 33 points, grabbed 8 rebounds, and dished out 6 assists. His teammate Rudy Gobert praised Edwards’ continued growth, highlighting his improved playmaking skills.

Edwards’ standout performance against the Bulls marked a significant milestone in his young career. He became the 15th player aged 23 or younger to score 30 points in 69 games, tying the legendary Michael Jordan.

Although the Timberwolves’ start to the season has been less than perfect, the team has the potential to be a serious contender in the Western Conference. With Anthony Edwards leading the charge, Minnesota has set high expectations for the season ahead.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We’ve been working,” Rudy Gobert said, via Timberwolves Clips, “Every year, [Ant’s] playmaking has gotten better, and this is the year where I feel like he’s really seeing what’s happening on the floor… whether it’s the bounce pass or the lob, he’s able to make those passes.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Edwards: A rising talent with big aspirations

Edwards is not just focused on personal success; he has collective ambitions for the team. “I don’t want to be a team that’s like been to the playoffs a couple times and then don’t go back,” Edwards said, via Ryan Eichten for SB Nation. “Or been to the WCF and don’t go back. I don’t want to be that guy that had a moment.”

Advertisement

see also NBA News: JJ Redick makes clear statement on LeBron James' performance after Lakers’ loss to Grizzlies

However, the young star acknowledges there is still room for improvement, particularly on the defensive end. “I don’t know if we’d be tight or cold or what it is. Because I have no excuse. I don’t know why I don’t play defense early in the game. But I’m a part of it too. We all just got to be better,” Edwards admitted.

The future of the Timberwolves

With the departure of Karl-Anthony Towns, the Timberwolves have signaled their confidence in Anthony Edwards as the team’s leader. His ability to score and create opportunities for teammates makes him a key figure not only for Minnesota but also in the broader NBA landscape. As Edwards continues to grow, both individually and collectively, the Timberwolves’ aspirations for a deep playoff run remain alive in a highly competitive league.

Advertisement