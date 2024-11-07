Bill Belichick talked about which tam is the biggest threat for Andy Reid and the Chiefs.

Bill Belichick is watching closely as Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs are trying to win their third consecutive Super Bowl. That achievement could dethrone his New England Patriots as greatest dynasty ever.

It’s important to remember that, after parting ways with Robert Kraft, Belichick is working as an analyst. During the last few weeks, the legend has impressed fans and experts.

Now, in a very unexpected prediction in the NFL, Bill has pointed out which team could be the biggest threat for Patrick Mahomes in the road to another championship ring.

Are the Kansas City Chiefs undefeated?

The Kansas City Chiefs are currently undefeated with an 8-0 record. They could make a historic run considering their schedule is very favorable the rest of the way.

However, during an special appearance in The Pat McAfee Show, Bill Belichick sent a strong warning about which team might be able to stop the Chiefs later on in the playoffs.

“I think the Ravens are really good. I don’t think they’ve lost a game this year. The games they’ve lost, I think they can kind of gave them away. They lost them more than somebody else won. I think the biggest opponent for the Ravens is the Ravens. If they can do the things that they do well, do them consistently, they’ll be great. If they can just clean their mistakes, they’re gonna be really hard to beat. They’re very tough to stop and Lamar is playing great. He is the first half of the season MVP.”