NFL News: Bengals' Joe Burrow sends clear message to refs after loss vs Lamar Jackson's Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow spoke about the referees after some questionable plays in the Week 10 NFL season game against Lamar Jackson's Baltimore Ravens.

Despite a rough night on defense, the Baltimore Ravens prevailed over Cincinnati Bengals of the quarterback Joe Burrow in a game that went down to the wire. An outstanding Lamar Jackson was the key to the second straight win for John Harbaugh’s Ravens in Week 10 of the 2024 NFL season.

Burrow had one of his best games on Thursday Night Football against the Ravens, passing for 428 yards and four touchdowns. The 27-year-old quarterback’s performance was accompanied by controversy over unprotected hits on him late in the game. Specifically, a defensive holding call and a contact to the head were not called by the officials.

“Most of the time, you don’t get that penalty in that situation. You don’t expect to get those things anymore,” Burrow said of the facemask contact on the Bengals‘ final offensive play of the game, which ended in a win for Jackson’s Ravens.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fouls on Burrow not charged

In an intense game, Burrow was sacked three times and hit several other times, including on the failed two-point conversion attempt late in the game. It was a strategy to control the plays of the Bengals quarterback, who deflected the focus and did not blame the officials for the final score.

Advertisement

Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens warms up prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on October 21, 2024 in Tampa, Florida.

Advertisement

Burrow’s performance against the Ravens

Burrow finished the game with 34 completions for 428 yards. In addition to the rugged play, his performance was instrumental in helping the Bengals score four touchdowns on Thursday night. It was his tenth consecutive appearance in the league, proving that he can hold his level for an extended period of time.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Joe Burrow sends bold message to Khalil Herbert as he joins Bengals

Lamar Jackson was key for the Ravens

Not only did Burrow show his quality, but Jackson was also instrumental in helping the Ravens win in Week 10. The MVP candidate completed 25 passes for 290 yards and also added four touchdowns, including the final one to put Baltimore ahead for good.