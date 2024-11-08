Patrick Mahomes delivered another epic performance for the Kansas City Chiefs against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After aggravating an ankle injury, when everyone though he was out of the game, the star quarterback returned and led a huge comeback and win in overtime.

Now, although the Chiefs have an 8-0 record, the big question is Mahomes’ status for the near future. Although this team has overcome the injuries of Hollywood Brown and Rashee Rice, Andy Reid cannot afford to lose Patrick.

It’s important to remember that the Kansas City Chiefs are trying to win a third consecutive Super Bowl. That’s never happened in NFL history. This is the latest injury update explained by the quarterback.

How serious is Patrick Mahomes’ injury?

Patrick Mahomes is dealing with an ankle injury, but is expected to play for the Kansas City Chiefs against the Denver Broncos. However, the quarterback made clear that he will take the field with pain in the upcoming weeks.

“It’s doing good. You know, obviously when you have a little bit of a roll, it’s a little bit of sore, but I’m able to move around and I look forward to getting out at practice and seeing how I can push it as the week goes on. I’m getting treatment and doing some rehab stuff to prepare yourself for a short week. On Monday, I had a sharp pain down my leg, but, once the pain went away, I was able to get back out there and play again.”

