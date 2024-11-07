Trey Lance wants to get a chance with the Dallas Cowboys after Dak Prescott suffered a big injury.

Trey Lance was supposed to be an option for the future with the Dallas Cowboys in case Dak Prescott wasn’t available. Now, after the star quarterback suffered a severe hamstring injury, the former player of the 49ers wants a chance.

It’s a very delicate situation for head coach Mike McCarthy considering the Cowboys’ season is on the line next Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. Another loss and falling to a 3-6 record is the end of the road.

That’s why, to keep alive Dallas’ chances of a Super Bowl, one of the biggest stories in the NFL is who will replace Prescott this week and probably the rest of the way.

Who is gonna replace Dak Prescott?

Cooper Rush will replace Dak Prescott as starting quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys for the game against the Philadelphia Eagles. However, Trey Lance sent a clear message about the situation.

“Last year was a whole different story. Having gone through the whole offseason program and this season up to this point, I feel prepared if that opportunity does happen at some point.”

Who will be the Dallas Cowboys’ quarterback?

At least for the game with the Eagles, Cooper Rush is the quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys, but, if he has a slow start, Mike McCarthy could do with Trey Lance.

Jerry Jones already hinted both could be used and this was Lance’s answer to that possibility. Of course, the final word is for the coaching staff, but, at least with the Cowboys, the owner has different leverage.

“Let’s talk to the coaching staff about that (laughs). I would love the opportunity to get on the field any way I can if that what’s the coaches think it’s for the best. I’m highly confident to run this offense. I’m in a real good spot with a full year under my belt.”

