Milwaukee Bucks will play against Houston Rockets in what will be a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game. Check out everything you need to know about this preseason game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The locals had a good debut in this regular season. It was a very difficult victory, although very meritorious, against the Philadelphia 76ers by 90-88. Although at the moment it seems that the strongest teams in the east are the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics, the Bucks are undoubtedly candidates to reach the final stages.

The Wisconsin franchise will seek to extend its good start to the season by facing one of the worst teams from the previous season at home. The Houston Rockets seem determined, like the Orlando Magic, to enhance their roster made up of very young players, hoping that they will give them good results in future seasons.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Houston Rockets: Match Information

Date: Saturday, October 22, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee Bucks vs Houston Rockets: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Milwaukee Bucks vs Houston Rockets: Storylines

After their narrow defeat in the Conference semifinals, the last champions of the 2020/2021 season, the Milwaukee Bucks, want to return to the best way for this time to return to the Conference finals.

They have the base of the 2021/2022 team with some small changes in the squad, so the difference will have to be made in the game. The Houston Rockets, on the other hand, are betting everything on empowering their youthful team.

How to Watch or Live Stream Milwaukee Bucks vs Houston Rockets in the U.S.

This NBA regular season game between Milwaukee Bucks and Houston Rockets to be played this Saturday, October 22 at the Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: NBA League Pass.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Houston Rockets: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers haven't revealed their favorites for this game yet, but they will likely do so in the next few hours. However, it is most likely that the locals, Milwaukee Bucks, will be chosen as favorites.

