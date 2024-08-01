The basketball world is going crazy. The NBA 2K25 trailer has revealed a historic moment: Bronny James, the son of legend LeBron James, sharing the virtual court with his father. This dynamic duo, a reality in the Los Angeles Lakers, now comes to life in the NBA’s most popular video game.
In a brief but shocking sequence, we see Bronny assisting LeBron with a spectacular dunk. The excitement is palpable and fans already visualize this duo dominating the courts.
NBA 2K25 features a completely revamped dribbling engine, resulting in more dynamic and realistic gameplay. In addition, improvements have been made to the players’ artificial intelligence, promising more challenging and exciting matches.
Bronny James: the most anticipated rookie
Selected by the Lakers in the 2024 draft, Bronny James has been in the spotlight from the get-go. Despite being a second-round pick, his potential and playing alongside his father make him one of the most interesting rookies in the league. Although his performance in the Summer League was spotty, his growth and development under LeBron are promising.
What will Bronny’s rating be in NBA 2K25?
Ronnie 2K has already teased that he will soon reveal Bronny’s rating in the game. Fans are eager to find out how young James compares to the best players in the NBA. Undoubtedly, this will be one of the most anticipated news in the coming days.
