Draymond Green reveals the secret key behind the Warriors' dynasty era with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson

The Golden State Warriors are enduring a challenging stretch in the 2024-2025 NBA season, a far cry from the dominance of their dynasty years. From 2015 to 2019, the Warriors won four championships in eight seasons, reached five consecutive Finals, and appeared in six Finals over an eight-year span. This golden era, led by Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green, is often hailed as one of the greatest dynasties in basketball history. Reflecting on that success, Draymond Green recently revealed key insights into what made the Warriors so formidable during their reign.

Speaking on Penny Hardaway’s Two Cents podcast, Green emphasized the critical role played by the team’s veterans—Andre Iguodala, Shaun Livingston, and Leandro Barbosa—in stabilizing and guiding a young core. “Initially, we were the young guys—I was in Year 3, Klay was in Year 4, Steph was in Year 6 but had missed nearly two years, so he was really in Year 4 or 5,” Green explained. “We were wild. Seven turnovers in six minutes, but also eight made threes in the same span. Then Andre, Shaun, and Barbosa would come in, and everything would settle down.”

Green credited these “big brothers” for creating the foundation that allowed the dynasty to flourish. “Their leadership and guidance showed us the way,” he added. “Without them, this dynasty never becomes anything. They’ll never get the credit they deserve, but they were essential.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

It’s undoubtedly an era the Warriors deeply miss, as they now strive to reclaim the identity that once defined them and fight their way back to the top of the conference standings, the playoffs, and ultimately the NBA Finals.

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors talks with Klay Thompson #11during the NBA game at Footprint Center on December 12, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Warriors 119-116.

Advertisement

Veteran Leadership: The Secret to Sustained Success

During their prime, the Warriors’ success wasn’t just about star power. While Curry, Thompson, and Green provided the talent, the steadying influence of Iguodala, Livingston, and Barbosa ensured the team maintained its identity and cohesion. Their contributions extended beyond the court, offering mentorship and stability that transformed a talented roster into a cohesive, championship-winning machine.

Advertisement

see also NBA News: Steve Kerr delivers a striking statement on the Warriors’ recent playstyle

In stark contrast, the current Warriors lack a similar veteran presence to anchor their efforts. With Klay Thompson sidelined, Curry and Green are tasked with carrying an aging roster through a grueling 2024-2025 season. Their recent struggles—marked by inconsistency and a search for identity—underscore just how vital veteran leadership was in the past. The Warriors’ dynasty wasn’t built solely on skill; it thrived because of a collective identity and leadership that united every piece of the puzzle.