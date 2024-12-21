Curry, Kyrie Irving share a unique skill that sets them apart in NBA history, says Magic legend

Many players in the NBA today stand out for their impact on the game, impressive statistics, and high profiles. However, Stephen Curry and Kyrie Irving possess a distinctive trait that sets them apart: their extraordinary talent, which makes them two of the most entertaining players to watch. In this context, Orlando Magic legend Penny Hardaway offered high praise for both, placing them in a special category in NBA history.

During an appearance on The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis, Hardaway was asked, “Who are your top three guys as far as handle that came through the league?” The 53-year-old former guard responded without hesitation. “Jamal Crawford is one of them for sure,” he said, aligning with a widely shared sentiment about the brilliance of ‘J-Crossover.’

Hardaway quickly completed his ranking by adding two current stars. “Kyrie… And man, it’s a lot of guys that have crazy handles. Steph has handles.” With this, Hardaway solidified his recognition of Irving and Curry, two players still shining with the Dallas Mavericks and Golden State Warriors, respectively.

Exploring the unique qualities of each player, the four-time NBA All-Star elaborated: “Kyrie, he’ll hit you, beat you, pull back, beat you again, pull back. We’re talking about that kind of guy.” He then shifted to Curry, adding, “He can do whatever he wants with that thing too, man.”

Finally, Hardaway confirmed his podium. “The big guys with the handle to me were JC and Kyrie. And I’ll put Steph in there,” he declared. Regarding Curry specifically, Penny noted, “To be able to get off from three with the same handles—right now, I can put Steph in that category because, man, he works at it and gets separation better than anyone. He doesn’t need much room.”

Memphis coach Penny Hardaway encourages his team during the first half against Wichita State on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024, at Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas

Other great ball handlers in NBA history

During the discussion, Baron Davis added another name to the conversation about legendary ball handlers. “Rod Strickland, I always put Rod,” Davis said. Hardaway quickly agreed, saying, “Oh, don’t even start me with him, bro. That dude was ridiculous. He was Kyrie before Kyrie. Rod Strickland was crazy, bro.”

Davis also reminisced about playing alongside another ball-handling wizard, Kenny Anderson. “He used to make me so mad in practice, cause he’d be killing. And you know how he is, like, ‘Come on, yo, we’re just playing ball, yo,’” Davis recalled from their time with the New Orleans Hornets in 2003. “I’d be in practice trying to foul him…and I was like, ‘I’m gonna lose my spot to this guy.’”

Curry and Irving continue to shine

For Stephen Curry and Kyrie Irving to already be considered among the most skilled players in NBA history while still active is a testament to their greatness. At 36 and 32, respectively, both stars continue to deliver awe-inspiring performances, solidifying their legacies and captivating fans and peers alike.

