With the NBA season just around the corner, check out these sleepers at the point guard spot to take an early lead in your league.

Well, we've officially made it. The National Basketball Association is finally back, which means it's time to put together our rosters for the NBA Fantasy season. Who's going first overall? Is it Giannis? Is it Steph?

Regardless of who you choose first, you may know by now that fantasy leagues aren't won in the first three rounds; they're won in the trenches. That's why the final picks and the waiver wire pickups are so crucial.

The PG position is one of the trickiest. Some target players with low upside but high assists totals; some don't know who to pick after the obvious are out of the board. With that in mind, let's take a look at our top 3 PG sleepers.

NBA Fantasy: Sleeper Point Guards To Win Your League

3. Jose Alvarado

Jose Alvarado broke out into the league last season, instantly becoming a fan favorite for his hustle and energy. Now, he's reportedly worked out with Tony Parker to expand his offensive game and work into his floater.

Alvardo is the best defensive-minded backcourt player for the New Orleans Pelicans, so he'll get plenty of minutes even if he's coming off the bench. Also, he could be among the league's leaders in steals with his quick hands and ball-hawking skills.

2. Ayo Dosunmu

Billy Donovan confirmed that Ayo Dosunmu will start at point guard for the Chicago Bulls while Lonzo Ball is out with a knee injury. Little did he say that there's a big chance that Ball is out for the whole season.

That puts Dosunmu in a prime position to break out. He's a streaky three-level scorer that should get plenty of wide-open shots with DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine by his side, not to mention at least 5-6 dimes per game with that supporting cast.

1. Bones Hyland

The Denver Nuggets have Jamal Murray as their starting point guard, although we all know it'll be Nikola Jokic the one to orchestrate and pull the strings of the offense. Even so, Bones Hyland needs to be rostered everywhere.

Hyland beat Facundo Campazzo and Monte Morris for the backup PG spot in Denver, so they have big plans for him. Moreover, he might as well take over Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to allow Murray to slide to his natural SG spot.