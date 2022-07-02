The moment of awakening after winning their seventh NBA championship has arrived. The Golden State Warriors could be close to losing an important element in the talent pool led by Stephen Curry and Draymond Green.

The Golden State Warriors have become the team to beat in the NBA from 2015 to date. No team has won more championships than them. That is why the rest of the teams will seek to stop them at any cost, for example by removing key elements of their sports project.

Although basketball is a team sport, it is a fact that the Dubs' achievement of their seventh title had in some elements such as Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, true pillars for this to have happened. It is true that teams win championships, but to do so it is necessary to win games, and individuals can do it.

Another name behind the success of Golden State Warriors is off the court, in the strategic and talent management part, such as Steve Kerr, who has been the head coach in the 4 most recent titles of this team. Kerr is one championship away from matching the 5 he won as an NBA player.

The big piece the Sacramento Kings are reportedly taking from the Golden State Warriors

It was 1951 the last time the Sacramento Kings won their first and only NBA championship. It is natural that they want to end 71 years of drought, and that is why they bet on getting a key man in the Golden State Warriors' structure, who does not play directly on the court, but who influences the performance of those who are on it: player development coach Leandro Barbosa.

According to information from Shams Charania of The Athletic, Barbosa, from Brazil, has accepted an offer to join the Sacramento Kings, as assistant coach to Mike Brown, in what would be his second experience as part of a team from outside the court.

In his time as an NBA player, Leandro Barbosa, Leandrinho, played with the Phoenix Suns, Toronto Raptors, Indiana Pacers, Boston Celtics... and Golden State Warriors. It was with the Dubs that he experienced his best moment in the league, being crowned champion in 2015. After ending his career, he returned to Golden State in 2020 but now as a player development coach, and, obviously, was a key part of the 2022 championship.