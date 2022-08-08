After Kevin Durant had a meeting with Joe Tsai, the rumors started to spread about what did the MVP award winner told his boss. Now, the Brooklyn Nets' owner posted about it on his social media.

Another chapter has opened up to the Kevin Durant's resquested trade storyline. Just days after the most anticipated meeting between two-time NBA Champion and the Brooklyn Nets' front office, finally the rumors have said that the meeting stroke out to a major decision inside the Nets organization.

However, none of the parties made a statement about said meeting until now. Despite Kevin Durant is a key part of this story, he hasn't made it public. However, Joe Tsai decided to take the social media stand to talk about the issue.

Therefore, what Tsai has revealed may lead to believe the coming hours are crucial to watch what is going to happen to Kevin Durant, coach Steve Nash and GM Sean Marks. Check out what Joe Tsai said about this.

Joe Tsai reveals what is next step to take for Kevin Durant's trade

According NBA insider Shams Charania, "Kevin Durant reiterated his trade request out of Brooklyn in a face-to-face meeting with Nets owner Joe Tsai over the weekend. In said meeting, KD reportedly suggested Tsai that the only way he could stay with the team is if coach Steve Nash and GM Sean Marks are fired."

Hours later, Joe Tsai posted about the meeting. Tsai's statement gives out a hint to what he plans to do in the coming hours about Kevin Durant's trade. "Our front office and coaching staff have my support. We will make decisions in the best interest of the Brooklyn Nets."

NBA franchises like the Utah Jazz, the Phoenix Suns and the Boston Celtics had talks about a possible trade in a package-deal for the 2014 Most Valuable Player award winner, according to multiple reports. Even the 2022 NBA Runners-up were eagered to include Jaylen Brown into a package-deal for Durant.