NFL News: Jerry Jones makes shocking admission about Mike McCarthy's future as Cowboys head coach

The continuity of Mike McCarthy at the helm of the Dallas Cowboys is a topic that has provided a lot of material in recent days. With a disappointing 2024 NFL season due to poor results and a 4-7 record, the future of the head coach of Jerry Jones‘ franchise was put into question.

McCarthy’s contract expires at the end of the year and many names have been mentioned as potential replacements for next season, including Deion Sanders, Bill Belichick, Jason Witten, Mike Vrabel or Ben Johnson. The Cowboys‘ situation is very unstable in a campaign that placed Dallas in the race to reach the Super Bowl.

The loss of Dak Prescott for the remainder of the season, in addition to a contentious beef between McCarthy and Micah Parsons, were other external issues that weakened the Cowboys’ coaching cycle. However, owner Jones, who is known for his peculiar way of making statements, has not closed the door on McCarthy’s continuity.

Jones’ shocking admission about McCarthy

“I don’t think it’s crazy at all to extend his contract. This is a coach that won the Super Bowl. Mike McCarthy has been there and done that,” Jones surprisingly admitted about the Cowboys head coach, in a revelation that leaves all fans of America’s Team with their eyes wide open. The statement was uttered in an interview with 105.3 The Fan radio station.

It could be said that Jones’ statement is a consequence of the morale boost implied by the Cowboys’ victory last week against the Washington Commanders. However, it is noteworthy because it was Jones himself who had suggested names to replace McCarthy, such as Jason Witten.

McCarthy’s message to Cowboys after win over Commanders

Far from reaching the Super Bowl and without Prescott, the win against the Commanders took away the Cowboys’ chance at a top pick in the next round of the draft. The issue matters little to McCarthy, who is fighting for a contract extension.

“It’s an excellent team win. It’s great to see our guys being rewarded for staying the course and putting in the effort. The message has been excellent. No one blinks an eye at what’s going on around us. It feels good to win,” McCarthy said after the 34-26 victory over Washington.

