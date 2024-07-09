Chris Paul joins the San Antonio Spurs on a one-year, $11 million contract. The veteran point guard who left Stephen Curry's Golden State Warriors will play for legendary coach Gregg Popovich for the first time in his career.

The San Antonio Spurs have been one of the most proactive teams this offseason and Chris Paul is excited for the opportunity to play for Gregg Popovich and help develop the Spurs’ young core, which includes recent No. 1 draft pick Victor Wembanyama..

Paul, a 12-time All-Star point guard, will bring a wealth of experience and leadership to the Spurs. He will also be an invaluable mentor to Victor Wembanyama, who is considered one of the best prospects in NBA history.

“I would never have thought in a million years that I would have the opportunity to play for Pop,” Paul said. “But I’m very excited for this young and talented team. I can’t wait to get there and get to work and see what we have a chance to do.”

Paul: A seasoned veteran for Spurs and Wembanyama

Paul is 39 years old and is in the twilight of his career. However, he is still a capable player who can contribute significantly to a team. Last season, he averaged 9.2 points, 6.8 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game with the Stephen Curry‘s Golden State Warriors.

Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs dribbles the ball during the second quarter against the Charlotte Hornets. Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

“Chris Paul has been one of the best point guards in the game for a long time,” Popovich said. “He’s a born leader and a team player who will help raise the level of our team.” The Spurs are not a championship contender, but they hope Paul’s addition will help them improve and compete for a playoff spot.

“We think Chris Paul is a great addition to our team,” Spurs general manager R.C. Buford said. “He’s an experienced and talented player who will help us win games.”

With the addition of Paul, Spurs have a stronger roster than last season. They also have one of the best young players in the league at Wembanyama. If Wembanyama can make an immediate impact, the Spurs could be a surprise team in the Western Conference.