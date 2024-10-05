MLB News: Aaron Judge sends rallying message to Yankees teammates ahead of NLDS Game 1

Aaron Judge will be one of the key players for the New York Yankees in the NLDS, but he knows that his words can be just as impactful as his at-bats during the game.

As the New York Yankees gear up for their ALDS Game 1 against the Kansas City Royals at Yankee Stadium, team captain Aaron Judge has delivered a message of encouragement to his teammates. With the first two games of the series set to take place in front of a home crowd, the atmosphere will be electric, and Aaron Judge is determined to make sure everyone is ready to embrace the moment.

Judge, a postseason veteran who has played in several high-stakes games. When asked what advice he would give to teammates who haven’t yet experienced the playoff pressure of playing in Yankee Stadium, Judge’s response was simple but powerful. “Other than, there’s nothing like it. This is the best place to play, especially in October,” he said, capturing the essence of what it means to play postseason baseball in one of the sport’s most iconic stadiums.

Aaron Judge emphasized that the Yankees’ fans will be out in full force, bringing their signature energy to every inning. “The fans are going to come out in numbers, they’re going to be loud, they’re going to be cheering the whole time,” he said. This passion from the crowd can either intimidate or elevate players, and Judge wants his teammates to feed off that energy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Judge’s key message to his teammates, though, was not just about soaking in the atmosphere, but about staying grounded. “Just go there and have fun,” he urged. For a team with as much talent and expectation as the Yankees, the pressure to perform can sometimes be overwhelming. But Judge’s advice is to keep the game simple and enjoy the experience. “Don’t try to blow it up in your head,” he said, reminding his teammates that despite the heightened stakes, it’s still the same game they’ve been playing all season.

Advertisement

Whether it’s a bases-loaded situation with no outs or two outs in a crucial inning, Judge’s advice is to treat every moment the same and focus on executing without letting the pressure take over. His words carry extra weight as he leads by example, both on and off the field, making sure that the team stays mentally sharp and focused on each pitch.

Advertisement

see also MLB News: Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers gain edge in NLDS with Padres" starting pitcher out

Pairing With Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s Confidence

Judge’s message pairs perfectly with the recent confident words of Jazz Chisholm Jr., who sent a clear warning to Royals’ starting pitcher Michael Wacha and the rest of the Kansas City squad. Chisholm, echoing Judge’s competitive spirit, made it clear that the Yankees lineup, full of experienced and hungry players, poses a significant threat to any opponent. As he said, “We are the most dangerous team in baseball.”

Advertisement

With Chisholm setting the tone and Judge emphasizing the importance of enjoying the moment while staying focused, the Yankees seem united and ready to make a deep run in the postseason. Gerrit Cole, who has been praised by his teammates for his leadership on the mound, will be another key figure as the Yankees look to capitalize on their home-field advantage.