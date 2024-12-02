NBA News: James Harden reaches another milestone in Clippers’ win over the Nuggets

The Los Angeles Clippers continue to prove they’re a force to be reckoned with, even in the absence of Kawhi Leonard. Their recent 126-122 win over the Denver Nuggets was powered by James Harden, who not only delivered an outstanding performance but also cemented his place in NBA history.

Harden was sensational in the Clippers‘ win, narrowly missing a triple-double with 39 points, 9 rebounds, and 11 assists. He shot 10-of-26 from the field and drained six of his 15 three-point attempts.

Coming off a milestone performance in the win against the Golden State Warriors—where he passed Ray Allen to move into second place on the NBA‘s all-time three-pointers list—Harden continued to etch his name in the record books.

With six triples against the Nuggets, Harden became only the second player in NBA history to surpass 3,000 career three-pointers, trailing only Stephen Curry, who sits atop the list with 3,810.

James Harden of the Los Angeles Clippers is defended by Russell Westbrook of the Denver Nuggets during their regular season game. (IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire)

“Another one of those accomplishments that you never take for granted,” Harden said postgame. “Just the amount of work that I put in, counting those days and nights that I put the work in that a lot of people don’t see, but the results happen. So, I’m just thankful.”

Harden reflects on his season

Harden’s standout performances are all the more impressive given that he’s entering his 16th NBA season at 35 years old. The veteran guard expressed how he’s feeling more comfortable in his role as the season progresses.

“I’m feeling a lot better,” Harden said. “My legs are starting to…For an older guy in this league, 16 years in this league, it takes me a little more time to get acclimated, especially that my role has changed. I haven’t had this role in four or five years. So, it’s just going to take me some time to get there.”

Tyronn Lue praises Harden’s impact

Harden was pivotal for the Clippers, playing 38 minutes and logging the entirety of the second half. Head coach Tyronn Lue highlighted Harden’s contributions and the adjustments he made throughout the game.

“He was a little rusty, as far as when he got in the paint on his layups and attacking,” Lue said. “But I thought his three-point [shooting] was really good, and I thought as the game went along, he kind of found his rhythm and got going. He was huge for us.”