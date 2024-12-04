NBA News: Clippers HC Tyronn Lue gets brutally honest on James Harden after beating the Blazers

After a rocky start to the NBA regular season, the Los Angeles Clippers are beginning to find their stride heading into 2024. Although they secured a spot in the NBA Cup clash with the Portland Trail Blazers, their chances of advancing to the quarterfinals were dashed. Now, the focus shifts to the remainder of the season. Despite challenges early on, head coach Tyronn Lue has managed to rally the team, and with James Harden now leading the charge, the Clippers are poised to tackle the obstacles ahead.

While the Clippers delivered a solid performance against Portland, their 2-2 record ultimately fell short of securing a place in the next round. The team is focused on making a deep playoff run, with Harden expected to be a key contributor.

The absence of Kawhi Leonard, whose return date remains uncertain, has forced the Clippers to rely heavily on Harden. The team currently holds a 14-9 record for the season, but head coach Lue is mindful of Harden’s heavy workload. Despite the grueling schedule, Lue acknowledged the sacrifices Harden has made in order to keep the team competitive.

“Even when we want to give him a rest, especially with four games in five nights, he refuses to sit out,” Lue told the media after the win over the Trail Blazers. “He’s been relentless.” Indeed, Harden has been a driving force for the Clippers, tallying a total of 514 points so far this season.

James Harden #1 holds back LA Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue during their game against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on February 14, 2024 in San Francisco, California.

Powell praises Harden’s leadership and preparation

Norman Powell was quick to commend James Harden’s commitment to the team after a recent press conference, where Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue also lauded the star guard. Powell highlighted Harden’s leadership, which has been evident since the summer when Harden took the initiative to organize team workouts. “Harden’s leadership has been clear from the offseason when he organized team sessions. That kind of commitment is rare—many veterans prefer to focus on their individual preparation during the summer,“ Powell said.

These comments reflect not only Powell’s confidence in Harden’s work ethic but also the motivation the veteran guard is providing to his teammates. With Kawhi Leonard sidelined, Harden has stepped up as a leader, helping to guide the Clippers in their pursuit of playoff contention and, ultimately, an NBA Finals appearance.

Harden to lose key teammate

Following the game, Coach Lue addressed the unfortunate injury of Terrance Mann, who will miss several upcoming regular-season games due to a fractured left finger. Lue acknowledged the impact of Mann’s absence: “It definitely affects us. The energy that T-Man brings has been vital, especially since he’s been coming off the bench and playing so well. It’s really tough timing.”

With Mann sidelined, Harden and the Clippers will turn their focus to the challenges ahead in the regular season. After their elimination from the NBA Cup, Lue and his team are now fully committed to securing a playoff berth by the end of the regular season.