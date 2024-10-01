NBA News: Clippers star James Harden makes big statement after Paul George’s departure to 76ers

Los Angeles Clippers star James Harden made a strong declaration about building a lasting legacy in the NBA with the team following Paul George’s departure to the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Los Angeles Clippers are entering this season with a goal to bounce back from last year’s disappointing first-round playoff exit at the hands of the Dallas Mavericks. However, they will have to do it without one of their key players, Paul George, who has joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In the wake of George’s exit, James Harden made it clear where his loyalty lies and what he hopes to accomplish with the Clippers in the NBA.

Last season, the Clippers had a star-studded roster featuring Harden, George, Kawhi Leonard, and Russell Westbrook, yet they underperformed. But Harden is laser-focused on his future with the team, and the legacy he wants to leave after George’s move to Philadelphia.

“I’m home… I’m home, and I don’t plan on going anywhere else,” Harden said. “I want to leave a legacy, especially having that opportunity here at home.”

Harden also expressed confidence in the Clippers’ direction despite outside skepticism: “I love everything that we’re doing. A lot of outsiders and people who are analysts or whatever you want to call them don’t really have high expectations for us, but we have high expectations for ourselves. I’ve never missed the playoffs my entire career, so I feel like our team has a lot to prove.”

James Harden #1 and Kawhi Leonard #2 of the LA Clippers converse during a timeout. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

James Harden’s role this season

When asked about his role and the Clippers’ style of play this season, the 10-time NBA All-Star emphasized that he’ll be taking on a larger role now.

“It’s definitely going to involve a lot of me. There was talk when I was in Houston… ‘You can’t win like that.’ You just saw a guy [Luka Doncic] last season make the Finals playing the same exact way I played,” Harden said.

He described the Clippers’ approach this year as “aggressive.” “Last year, we tried to figure it out, with guys and their roles… It was pretty difficult. This year for me, I’ve got a clear space in what I need to be doing,” Harden explained.

With George now gone and Harden stepping into a bigger role, the Clippers are looking to rewrite their story this season and exceed the low expectations placed on them by critics.

