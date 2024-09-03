Father of NBA star reveals his son almost joins LeBron James at Lakers

LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers were on the verge of acquiring a player who could have changed the entire landscape of the NBA.

Paul George‘s departure from the Los Angeles Clippers this summer was one of the most talked-about stories in the NBA. Apparently, behind that decision, there was hidden drama that has just come to light.

In a recent interview on the podcast “Podcast P with Paul George,” the player’s father, Paul George Sr., revealed that both he and his son seriously contemplated joining LeBron James‘ Los Angeles Lakers before finally signing with the Philadelphia 76ers.

“It was hurting. I felt like they stabbed us in the back because I thought Paul did a whole lot for the team, as far as the fanbase; the fans were there, he was there. I think he gave them 110%, and what he was asking for, it wasn’t a whole lot,” George Sr. said.

“But they saw something different. I was thinking, okay, well, we’re gonna go next door then, but they had already spent too much money. I thought we were still gonna come down the tunnel, just wearing a different color,” George Sr. added.

Paul George #13 of the LA Clippers in the first half during game one of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena on April 21, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Finance vs. Opportunity

The interest in playing with the Lakers was serious. However, financial realities complicated everything. The Lakers had already committed much of their salary space and couldn’t add George without a complex maneuver involving a sign-and-trade. Given the rivalry between the two teams, it was unlikely that the Clippers would agree to such a deal.

A new direction in Philadelphia

In the end, George’s decision was based on financial security and the possibility of contending for a championship alongside stars such as Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.

Although the Philadelphia 76ers option weighed more, the idea of playing with LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the Lakers was on the minds of George and his family. However, circumstances did not allow that dream to come true.

An unthinkable change of jersey

If Paul George had found a way to join the Lakers, it would have been seen as a monumental betrayal of the Clippers. The Lakers had always had him on their wish list and had tried to sign him in 2017 and 2018, but without success. In 2019, George chose the Clippers to form a lethal duo with Kawhi Leonard, with the aspiration of winning a championship.

Lakers vs. Clippers: A red-hot rivalry

Had George decided to stay in Los Angeles but switch teams, it would have been a bitter pill to swallow for the Clippers and their fans. The rivalry between the Lakers and Clippers has always been intense, but a jersey change by George would have fanned the flames even more. It would have symbolized not only a shift in power but a profound betrayal, as George came to the Clippers to help them overcome their eternal rivals.

A missed opportunity or unnecessary drama?

Although George did not go to the Lakers, the mere idea of this move highlights the intense competition that exists between the two franchises. If it had happened, it would have been one of the most dramatic and controversial trades in NBA history.