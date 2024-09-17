NBA News: Clippers forward strongly defends Russell Westbrook from the critics

The Los Angeles Clippers forward has come to Russell Westbrook's defense, criticizing the treatment the former Lakers star has received in the NBA.

Nicolas Batum, a player for the Los Angeles Clippers, has come to the defense of NBA star Russell Westbrook, who has been the subject of criticism and ridicule in recent years. Batum believes that Westbrook has been treated unfairly and that his talent and contributions to the game have been underestimated.

Batum emphasized that Westbrook is an exceptional player and that his arrival at the Clippers is great news for the team. The French forward praised Westbrook’s skills and his ability to positively impact the game.

“When they asked me what you guys think of adding him (Westbrook), it’s pretty much what I’m envisioning, yes,” exclaimed the two-time Olympic silver medalist.

“When you talk about Westbrook, it feels like all the other players in the NBA are perfect, nobody else misses shots, and everybody averages 95% from three and 0.2 TPG. I think we focus way too much on the negative of that guy.” Batum added.

Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaquille Harrison (00) vie for the ball between Los Angeles Clippers guard Russell Westbrook (0) and forward Nicolas Batum (33) during an NBA, Basketball Herren, USA basketball game at Crypto.com Arena. IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

The Westbrook controversy

Russell Westbrook has been one of the most polarizing players in the NBA in recent years. His aggressive style of play and tendency to force shots have drawn criticism from some fans and pundits.

However, Westbrook has proven himself on multiple occasions and has achieved significant milestones throughout his career. His ability to rack up triple-doubles and his overall impact on the game are undeniable.

Batum’s support for Westbrook

Nicolas Batum has been a staunch defender of Westbrook since his arrival with the Clippers. The French forward has praised the talent and work ethic of the former Lakers player.

Batum has criticized the treatment Westbrook has received in the past, noting that he has been unfairly judged and that his contributions to the game have been undervalued.

