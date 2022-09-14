On Wednesday's afternoon, Adam Silver endorsed the decision over the Robert Saver situation, and the sanctions for it. However, LeBron James had something to say about it.

After an investigation made by the National Basketball Association, the league suspended Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver for one year and fined him for $10-million-dollars. As it was announced by NBA Comissioner Adam Silver, he also mentioned the punishment was consistent with his actions.

Also, the NBA stated Robert Saver doesn't have permission to be present at any NBA or WNBA facility, including offices, arenas or practice facilities. Neither to attend NBA and WNBA events or activities, including games, practices or business activities, as a representative of the Phoenix Suns or the Mercury in any public or private capacity or have any involvement with the business or basketball operations of the two teams.

As this has escalated quickly, many NBA superstars have taken the stand to share their thoughts about this issue, including LeBron James. In fact, the four-time NBA Champion has taken his social media to post about many things lately as is currently in a preseason activity with the Los Angeles Lakers.

LeBron James takes a hit on the NBA for the Robert Saver suspension

When there's a hard situation involving a social injustice, or an issue in the National Basketball Association, LeBron James always takes the stand to let the world know his thoughts about it. This case insn't very different.

"Read through the Sarver stories a few times now. I gotta be honest…Our league definitely got this wrong. I don’t need to explain why. Y’all read the stories and decide for yourself. I said it before and I’m gonna say it again, there is no place in this league for that kind of behavior. He posted on his Twitter account.

I love this league and I deeply respect our leadership. But this isn’t right. There is no place for misogyny, sexism, and racism in any work place. Don’t matter if you own the team or play for the team. We hold our league up as an example of our values and this aint it."



