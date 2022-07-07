The Brooklyn Nets would like to move on from Kyrie Irving and trade him right now. Nonetheless, ESPN's Dave McMenamin believes no team in the NBA should be interested in him, except for the Lakers.

The Brooklyn Nets knew what they were getting into when they signed Kyrie Irving. They thought it was a fair price to pay to get Kevin Durant as well and hoped Irving would only focus on basketball and leave controversies aside.

That wasn't the case. From day one, Irving missed practices and games without even reaching out to the team. Then, he struggled with injuries in the second season, and finally, the vaccination fiasco kept him off the court for most of his third year.

Needless to say, it's fair to believe that the organization has had it with the erratic superstar. Nonetheless, ESPN's Dave McMenamin believes the only team that should be interested in his services is the Los Angeles Lakers.

NBA News: Lakers Should Be The Only Suitor For Kyrie Irving, Says Dave McMenamin

"The Lakers do have the type of package that should be able to acquire Kyrie Irving," McMenamin said. "Especially if the signal is out to the league that Kyrie would like to be in LA beyond next season. So any other team that tries to deal for him would be getting a rental player. And quite frankly, a rental player with some warts who has really been unreliable in the last several seasons."

Lakers Don't Want To Give Up Multiple Picks To Land Irving

Lakers and Nets have indeed engaged in discussions on a potential trade for Russell Westbrook. However, Rob Pelinka refuses to add hefty draft compensation in order to make the Nets absorb Westbrook's contract:

"The Lakers are desperate to move Russell Westbrook and his gargantuan $47 million contract for Irving, but are hesitating to include the multiple draft picks the Nets would want for taking on all that money," Lewis wrote.

Some believe this could turn into an old-fashioned game of chicken. The Lakers want an upgrade, but the Nets are the ones desperate to get rid of Kyrie, who doesn't want to be there, either.