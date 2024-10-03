NBA News: Joel Embiid makes something clear to 76ers, rest of the league

Trending topics:
A new NBA season is about to begin, and Joel Embiid's Philadelphia 76ers are ready to meet the teams in Preseason games.

Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts during the fourth quarter against the Miami Heat during the Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament at the Wells Fargo Center on April 17, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
© Tim Nwachukwu/Getty ImagesJoel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts during the fourth quarter against the Miami Heat during the Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament at the Wells Fargo Center on April 17, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

By Santiago Tovar

Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers couldn’t make it to the next round in the NBA Playoffs last season. It’s been 23 years since the team became Eastern Champions, but the hope is still on.

The loss against the New York Knicks in six games in the 2024 NBA Playoffs was disappointing since the team had championship aspirations. But with a new season drawing nearer, Embiid and the Sixers want to change the story.

Preseason is upon us, and with the first game against the Minnesota Timberwolves in sight, Philadelphia already looks forward to starting its preparation strongly. In the meantime, Embiid has already warned the rest of the NBA about his mentality to chase a coveted ring.

As soon as we lost in Playoffs last year, I just texted Daryl Morey that we got to do whatever it takes to make sure that in the postseason, I’m healthy”, said Embiid via KYW News Radio.

Embiid frustrated and Hart celebrating

Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts as Josh Hart #3 of the New York Knicks celebrates a play during the second quarter of game six of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at the Wells Fargo Center on May 02, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Joel Embiid’s goals for 2024-25 NBA season with Sixers

Aiming to succeed for the first time with the Sixers, Embiid made it clear he will prioritize team success over personal achievements: This year is all about how there’s no agenda, no All-Star, no All-NBA, there’s none of that.”

Embiid’s triumph in the Olympic Games with the US Basketball Team at Paris 2024 made him optimistic. His mentality is different from last season, and let everyone know that he’s prepared for what’s coming: “I’m ready to go.

Preseason games for Embiid and the 76ers

  • vs. Timberwolves – October 11 – Preseason Game 1
  • vs. Celtics – October 12 – Preseason Game 2
  • vs. Hawks – October 14 – Preseason Game 3
  • vs. Nets – October 16 – Preseason Game 4
  • vs. Magic – October 18 – Preseason Game 5
Santiago Tovar

Santiago Tovar is a bilingual sports journalist, proficient in both English and Spanish, with additional fluency in French. He joined Bolavip US in 2024, bringing over seven years of experience in covering a wide range of sports, including soccer, NFL, NBA, tennis, and Formula 1. A graduate of Universidad Externado in Colombia with a degree in Social Communication — Journalism, Santiago has provided real-time coverage of major events like the 2021 Women's Copa America, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, and the Davis Cup qualifiers. Previously, he worked at Kienyke.com and Redmas.com.co, where he developed strategies to highlight key sports moments across websites and social media platforms.

