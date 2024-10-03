NBA News: Joel Embiid makes something clear to 76ers, rest of the league

A new NBA season is about to begin, and Joel Embiid's Philadelphia 76ers are ready to meet the teams in Preseason games.

Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers couldn’t make it to the next round in the NBA Playoffs last season. It’s been 23 years since the team became Eastern Champions, but the hope is still on.

The loss against the New York Knicks in six games in the 2024 NBA Playoffs was disappointing since the team had championship aspirations. But with a new season drawing nearer, Embiid and the Sixers want to change the story.

Preseason is upon us, and with the first game against the Minnesota Timberwolves in sight, Philadelphia already looks forward to starting its preparation strongly. In the meantime, Embiid has already warned the rest of the NBA about his mentality to chase a coveted ring.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“As soon as we lost in Playoffs last year, I just texted Daryl Morey that we got to do whatever it takes to make sure that in the postseason, I’m healthy”, said Embiid via KYW News Radio.

Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts as Josh Hart #3 of the New York Knicks celebrates a play during the second quarter of game six of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at the Wells Fargo Center on May 02, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Advertisement

Joel Embiid’s goals for 2024-25 NBA season with Sixers

Aiming to succeed for the first time with the Sixers, Embiid made it clear he will prioritize team success over personal achievements: “This year is all about how there’s no agenda, no All-Star, no All-NBA, there’s none of that.”

Advertisement

see also NBA News: Joel Embiid makes something clear after major contract extension with 76ers

Embiid’s triumph in the Olympic Games with the US Basketball Team at Paris 2024 made him optimistic. His mentality is different from last season, and let everyone know that he’s prepared for what’s coming: “I’m ready to go.“

Advertisement

Preseason games for Embiid and the 76ers