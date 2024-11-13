NBA News: Draymond Green makes clear statement on Stephen Curry's performance vs. Mavs

The matchup between the Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks was a special event, marked by Klay Thompson‘s return to the Chase Center. However, it was Stephen Curry who stole the show with a dominant performance.

Stephen Curry led the Warriors to victory with 37 points, 9 assists, 6 rebounds, 2 blocks, and a steal. His ability to score from anywhere on the court and his leadership in crucial moments were fundamental to the win.

Draymond Green, Curry’s teammate and close friend, couldn’t hide his admiration for Curry’s performance: “I knew he’d come in ready to go,” Green told reporters. “[It was] very evident by that first foul. He just wanted to take the ball from Klay so bad, but when you see him express that type of emotion, everybody else just falls in line.”

Green praises Curry’s leadership

Green emphasized Curry’s ability to elevate the play of his teammates and lead the team to victory. “I try to lead in that category, but when he’s up, I move to the side, let him do his thing, and [I’ll] be in support. He was absolutely incredible tonight, and I knew he’d be locked in from the gate.”

Klay Thompson #31 of the Dallas Mavericks is guarded by former teammates Draymond Green #23 and Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors before their game at Chase Center on November 12, 2024 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

What’s next for the Warriors and Mavericks?

The rivalry between the Warriors and Mavericks is far from over. The upcoming matchups promise to deliver the same level of excitement, as both teams aim to showcase their skills and secure critical victories.

Warriors and Mavs will face each other again in two highly anticipated NBA games: the first on Wednesday, February 12, and the second on Sunday, February 23. These clashes are sure to keep fans on the edge of their seats.