NBA News: Joel Embiid makes something clear after major contract extension with 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid inked a massive contract extension and made his long-term commitment to the team crystal clear.

Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on during the first quarter against the Washington Wizards
© Tim Nwachukwu/Getty ImagesJoel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on during the first quarter against the Washington Wizards

By Gianni Taina

The Philadelphia 76ers have been making major moves this offseason, securing Paul George to bolster their championship hopes alongside stars Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid. After signing George, the Sixers locked in Maxey with a contract extension, and recently, they secured their franchise cornerstone, Embiid, with a new deal.

Embiid agreed to a three-year, $193 million contract extension, keeping him in Philly through the 2027-28 season. Following the signing, Embiid took to social media to make one thing clear: Philadelphia is where he wants to stay.

Philadelphia is home. I want to be here for the rest of my career,” Embiid wrote. “I love this community and everything you’ve given me and my family. There is a lot more work to do. You guys deserve a championship and I think we’re just getting started! #TrustTheProcess.”

In the team’s official announcement, Embiid reflected on his journey since being drafted. “I started as a Sixer and want to be right here for the rest of my career. I had no idea when I was drafted as a 20-year-old kid from Cameroon how lucky I was to be in Philadelphia,” Embiid said.

Kansas Jayhawks freshman Joel Embiid announced his intention to enter the NBA Basketbaul Herren USA draft during a press conference. IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Kansas Jayhawks freshman Joel Embiid announced his intention to enter the NBA Basketbaul Herren USA draft during a press conference. IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

“Through all the ups and downs, this city and the fans have been everything, and I am so grateful for how they’ve embraced me,” he added. “I want to thank Josh, David, and the entire organization. Philadelphia is home and it’s time to bring this community an NBA championship.”

76ers thrilled with Embiid’s commitment

In response to Embiid’s extension, 76ers managing partner Josh Harris praised Embiid’s talent and leadership both on and off the court.

“Joel has cemented himself as one of the greatest Sixers of all time and is well on his way to being one of the best players to ever play the game. We’re ecstatic that this extension keeps him and his family in Philadelphia for years to come,” Harris said.

Joel is a great family man, leader, and person,” Harris continued. “He’s an elite two-way player with a combination of size, strength, and athleticism that this league has rarely – if ever – seen. He’s integral to this franchise’s quest for another NBA Championship, and we’re honored that he continues to choose this organization as his NBA home.”

gianni taina
Gianni Taina

Gianni Taina is a bilingual journalist, fluent in English and Spanish, specializing in soccer, the NBA, and tennis. He began his professional career in 2020 with Mundo Deportivo US, where he made his initial strides as a writer. Gianni has covered major sports events such as the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the NBA Finals, and Grand Slam tournaments like Roland Garros. His ability to report on real-time events and write under pressure has established him as a valuable member of a top-tier team of journalists. In 2024, he joined Bolavip US, where he covers a wide range of sports, including European soccer, MLS, and the NBA. Gianni earned his degree in Communication from Deportea in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

