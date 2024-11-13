Jaguars News: HC Doug Pederson issues strong statement to Mac Jones before game vs Lions

The Jacksonville Jaguars are set to face the Detroit Lions in a crucial matchup that could determine the course of their NFL season. Mac Jones will once again start at quarterback, and head coach Doug Pederson made a strong statement regarding his role.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are among the teams in the NFL facing critical odds in their pursuit of a Wild Card spot. Their disappointing performance throughout the season, combined with the injury to their star quarterback Trevor Lawrence, has significantly reduced their chances. The next challenge comes in the form of the Detroit Lions, with Mac Jones set to start at quarterback. Head coach Doug Pederson shared his thoughts on the situation ahead of the game.

The former New England Patriots player made his season debut last week, when his team struggled against the Minnesota Vikings and suffered a 12-7 defeat. Looking ahead to the next challenge, which is none other than one of the top contenders, head coach Doug Pederson assured, “He’ll be better.”

“Another opportunity, another week to work,” Pederson said of Jones. “He’ll work from it. Obviously he takes it hard, takes it personal, which he should … we all do. But we have a ton of confidence in him.”

Doug Pederson is facing a critical situation this season for two main reasons: the injury that has sidelined Trevor Lawrence for these crucial games, and the fact that if they lose another match, their playoff hopes will vanish instantly.

Head coach Doug Pederson of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on before playing the Green Bay Packers at EverBank Stadium on October 27, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida.

The issues in the game against Minnesota

The Jaguars faced several problems in their game against the Minnesota Vikings, leading to their narrow 12-7 loss. Despite a solid defensive effort, the offense struggled to find rhythm, and Mac Jones, in his first start, was unable to move the ball effectively.

“I thought the way the game started … it fit right into his wheelhouse [Jones scored in the first quarter to end a long drive to give the Jaguars a 7-3 lead]. Sometimes we can do a better job putting our players in better situations. I thought two protection breakdowns kind of got him off his spot a little bit. He missed a few things. There are some things he’d walk back, obviously, the two interceptions, the fumble … those are things we can’t do,” Pederson said.

“Credit Minnesota on what they did defensively, Coach Flores [defensive coordinator Brian Flores], they did their stuff. And we didn’t overcome a few things,” Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson finally stated.

Sam Darnold #14 of the Minnesota Vikings carries the ball between Arik Armstead #91 and Devin Lloyd #33 of the Jacksonville Jaguars during the fourth quarter at EverBank Stadium on November 10, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Trevor Lawrence injury update

One of the most talked-about stories in recent weeks for Jacksonville Jaguars fans has undoubtedly been the injury to Trevor Lawrence. As the team waits for his return to the field, an important injury update regarding the former Clemson quarterback has just been revealed.

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, Trevor Lawrence will not be returning to the field in the short term, and his replacement will continue to be former Patriots quarterback Mac Jones.

“Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence (shoulder) is out again this week, per coach Doug Pederson. Mac Jones starts again at Detroit,” Pelissero stated.