NBA News: Knicks may lose Jalen Brunson for upcoming games at Madison Square Garden

New York Knicks could be without star Jalen Brunson for run of NBA season games at Madison Square Garden.

The New York Knicks have released an injury report that leaves the status of star guard Jalen Brunson uncertain after he left the NBA game against the Philadelphia 76ers with an injury. The big question is whether or not the 28-year-old point guard will be able to make it four games in a row at Madison Square Garden.

The Knicks are looking to take better chances at home over the next four games, but have run into a serious drawback with Brunson’s possible absence. With a 5-5 overall record, the New York franchise may find it difficult to build on its 2-1 positive mark when playing at Madison Square Garden.

The Knicks’ injury report for Wednesday night’s game against the Chicago Bulls lists Brunson as questionable after he left the game against the 76ers with right ankle soreness. The New York franchise star is believed to have sprained his ankle.

In addition to the matchup against the Bulls, the Knicks will host the neighboring Brooklyn Nets twice in an intense doubleheader and finish the home stand when they face the Washington Wizards on Monday, November 18. There are expectations about the severity of Brunson’s sprain as to whether or not he will be able to participate normally in these games.

Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks reacts in the second half against the Milwaukee Bucks at Madison Square Garden

How did Brunson get injured?

Brunson left Tuesday’s game in Philadelphia for a few minutes after a collision with the 76ers’ Caleb Martin. The Knicks star returned to the game and scored 10 of his 18 points in a valuable contribution to the 110-99 victory. Despite the good news of seeing him on the pitch, it is logical that the organization wants to preserve his form to prevent the injury from worsening.

Knicks injury report: who is out of the team?

In addition to seeing Brunson listed as questionable, the injury report adds teammates Miles McBride (knee) and Cameron Payne (femoral biceps) in that category. At the same time, Precious Achiuwa and Mitchell Robinson remain out of consideration with hamstring and ankle injuries, respectively.

Joel Embiid returned to play against the Knicks

Embiid returned from a long layoff in the 76ers’ loss to the Knicks in a game that could mean a minor injury for Brunson. The Philadelphia star played 26 minutes and scored 13 points to go with three rebounds and five assists on the night at the Wells Fargo Center.

