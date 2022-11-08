Anthony Davis has recently made an admission about his role with the team that Lakers head coach Darvin Ham will probably want to keep in mind.

Even though they made some changes in the offseason, the Lakers are once again struggling to get results. The Purple and Gold are 2-8 at the start of the 2022-23 NBA season, and pressure is starting to mount on their stars.

While Russell Westbrook has been able to avoid the outside noise since being benched, Anthony Davis is now facing much of the critics. In fact, his name has once again been mentioned in possible trade scenarios.

Darvin Ham may have not been under fire yet, but he has plenty of work to do regardless. Besides, a recent comment from AD suggests that the coach should better consider making changes in the lineup.

Lakers News: Anthony Davis shows dissatisfaction at playing center

The Lakers have had problems at center since last season, even improvising LeBron James at the position. Davis has been acting as their five this season, but he suggested missing to play as power forward.

“It’s a little different cause I was able to roam a lot,” Davis told ESPN’s Dave McMenamin on the Lakers’ defense in 2019-20 compared to recent seasons, via Michael Corvo of ClutchPoints. “I was playing the 4 then. JaVale was playing the 5 and Dwight was playing the 5. So guarding the perimeter – knowing I got them guys behind me, or weak side helps getting blocks from the weak side.

“Now, when I’m the 5, I’m the one in action, pick and rolls, one guard in the post, things like that. We (the ’19-’20 Lakers) were flying around. We were really good defensively. And we’re really good defensively this year, as well. I think roles just changed a little bit as far as me, as far as positions.

“In ’19-’20 I was a roamer. Where I can be on whoever the 4 is and roam around and help protect everyone. It’s tough for me to do that when I’m guarding 5. Still can do it. Still have to do it. Find a way to do it. It’s no excuse. I got be better than that.”

In the end, Davis acknowledged he can do much better, but it doesn’t change the fact that he’s not completely comfortable at center. The team needs him there, but it’s not like that’s bringing them any good results either.

The problem is Ham doesn’t have many options at number five, so it’s hard to see him relocating AD soon. Somehow, something has to change at the Lakers, because 2-8 is not pretty at all. On Wednesday, they return to action to welcome the Clippers.