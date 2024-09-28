Trending topics:
NBA News: Lakers' coach JJ Redick delivers clear message about coaching LeBron James, Bronny together

Los Angeles Lakers coach JJ Redick has shared his vision for coaching NBA star LeBron James and his son Bronny.

By alexander rosquez

Head coach JJ Redick of the Los Angeles Lakers speaks with the media during a press conference at UCLA Health Training Center on September 25, 2024 in El Segundo, California.
Head coach JJ Redick of the Los Angeles Lakers speaks with the media during a press conference at UCLA Health Training Center on September 25, 2024 in El Segundo, California.

The Los Angeles Lakers have created a unique situation in the NBA by having LeBron James and his son, Bronny, on the same team. Lakers coach JJ Redick has expressed excitement about this opportunity and has dismissed any specific challenges in coaching a father and son together.

Bronny James, a second-round draft pick, is considered a project with significant potential. Despite his youth, he possesses NBA-ready skills and is expected to get playing time during the regular season. Redick has hinted at the possibility of LeBron and Bronny sharing the court at some point this season.

While JJ Redick doesn’t have a concrete plan to pair father and son on the court, he acknowledged that discussions are taking place. “We don’t have anything planned, per se, in terms of a commitment to do it this way,” Redick said. “We’ve obviously talked about it as a staff and gotten into some specifics of what that might look like. But we haven’t committed to anything. And of course, there’s a discussion to be had once we’re all together with Bronny and LeBron. They should be a part of that conversation as well.”

Some might question Redick’s ability to coach both a father and son on the same team. However, Redick views this situation as an exciting opportunity, rather than a challenge. “I don’t see it as a challenge. It’s different from any other aspect of coaching a player or managing relationships,” Redick said.

LeBron James #6 of Team United States high fives his son and NBA player Bronny James after Team United States’ victory against Team France during the Men’s Gold Medal game between Team France and Team United States on day fifteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 10, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

LeBron James #6 of Team United States high fives his son and NBA player Bronny James after Team United States' victory against Team France during the Men's Gold Medal game between Team France and Team United States on day fifteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 10, 2024 in Paris, France.

“Bronny, I feel very fortunate to coach him because he’s young, hungry, and has a lot of natural skill sets that we can develop into a strong NBA player,” Redick continued. “On top of that, he’s a fantastic kid. He’s extremely coachable and brings the right energy and spirit every day. So, while I understand the question, I don’t really see this as a challenge.”

Bronny James’ development and future with the Lakers

Bronny James is expected to spend much of the season honing his skills in the G League with the South Bay Lakers. However, Redick will have the chance to coach him at the NBA level and watch him play alongside LeBron James. When that moment arrives, Redick doesn’t see it as a challenge, but rather as a unique opportunity to work with two exceptionally talented players who happen to be related.

