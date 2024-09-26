NBA News: Lakers coach JJ Redick sends very clear message to LeBron James' son Bronny

Los Angeles Lakers coach J.J. Redick wants to start the new NBA season with a bang and has revealed his plans for LeBron James' son, Bronny.

Los Angeles Lakers coach J.J. Redick has confirmed that LeBron James and his son, Bronny, will share the court sometime during the season. This will be a historic moment, as it will be the first time a father and son have played together in the NBA.

Redick has revealed that Bronny James‘ debut is scheduled for the first few months of the season. Although he has not given an exact date, he has assured that it will happen soon.

“In terms of that moment, yeah, we’ve talked about it, and we’ve thought about it, and we’ll get it done. I don’t want to commit to anything right now, but that’s going to happen, and that’s going to happen sooner rather than later,” Redick said on The Lowe Post with ESPN’s Zach Lowe.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bronny James will spend most of the season playing in the G League with the South Bay Lakers. “The G League is not a demotion by any stretch. We are in the same building. We should be the model for integration between the NBA team and the G League team. I look at Zach (Guthrie) as an extension of my staff. That team is an extension of our team. I would expect us to use the G League for particular reasons. I think Bronny is a young guy, I’m very high on him as a basketball player. He’s kind of like the first player that we get to mold and help develop. So we’re going to look at the G League as a tool in our player development system.”

Bronny James Jr. #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers drives past Pete Nance #8 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during a 2024 NBA Summer League game at the Thomas & Mack Center. (Photo by Candice Ward/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Redick’s vision for Bronny James’ growth and development

J.J. Redick is looking to use the G League as a development tool for young players. He wants the G League to be seen as an extension of the main team and for players to be able to learn and grow in that environment. Bronny James will be one of the first players to benefit from this approach. Redick hopes Bronny can develop his skills and contribute to the Lakers’ long-term success.

Advertisement

see also NBA News: JJ Redick confirms Lakers lineup with LeBron James, what about Bronny?

Lakers’ season kickoff: Key players and starting lineup strategy

The Lakers will start the season with the same starting lineup that was successful in the second half of last season. LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Austin Reaves, D’Angelo Russell, and Rui Hachimura will make up the starting five.

This lineup has proven effective and will be fundamental for the Lakers in their quest for a new championship.