Trending topics:
NBA

NBA News: Lakers coach JJ Redick sends very clear message to LeBron James' son Bronny

Los Angeles Lakers coach J.J. Redick wants to start the new NBA season with a bang and has revealed his plans for LeBron James' son, Bronny.

Head coach JJ Redick of the Los Angeles Lakers speaks with the media during a press conference at UCLA Health Training Center on September 25, 2024 in El Segundo, California.
© Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images Head coach JJ Redick of the Los Angeles Lakers speaks with the media during a press conference at UCLA Health Training Center on September 25, 2024 in El Segundo, California.

By Alexander Rosquez

Los Angeles Lakers coach J.J. Redick has confirmed that LeBron James and his son, Bronny, will share the court sometime during the season. This will be a historic moment, as it will be the first time a father and son have played together in the NBA.

Redick has revealed that Bronny James‘ debut is scheduled for the first few months of the season. Although he has not given an exact date, he has assured that it will happen soon.

“In terms of that moment, yeah, we’ve talked about it, and we’ve thought about it, and we’ll get it done. I don’t want to commit to anything right now, but that’s going to happen, and that’s going to happen sooner rather than later,” Redick said on The Lowe Post with ESPN’s Zach Lowe.

Advertisement

Bronny James will spend most of the season playing in the G League with the South Bay Lakers. “The G League is not a demotion by any stretch. We are in the same building. We should be the model for integration between the NBA team and the G League team. I look at Zach (Guthrie) as an extension of my staff. That team is an extension of our team. I would expect us to use the G League for particular reasons. I think Bronny is a young guy, I’m very high on him as a basketball player. He’s kind of like the first player that we get to mold and help develop. So we’re going to look at the G League as a tool in our player development system.

Bronny James Jr. #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers drives past Pete Nance #8 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during a 2024 NBA Summer League game at the Thomas &amp; Mack Center. (Photo by Candice Ward/Getty Images)

Bronny James Jr. #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers drives past Pete Nance #8 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during a 2024 NBA Summer League game at the Thomas & Mack Center. (Photo by Candice Ward/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Redick’s vision for Bronny James’ growth and development

J.J. Redick is looking to use the G League as a development tool for young players. He wants the G League to be seen as an extension of the main team and for players to be able to learn and grow in that environment. Bronny James will be one of the first players to benefit from this approach. Redick hopes Bronny can develop his skills and contribute to the Lakers’ long-term success.

NBA News: JJ Redick confirms Lakers lineup with LeBron James, what about Bronny?

see also

NBA News: JJ Redick confirms Lakers lineup with LeBron James, what about Bronny?

Lakers’ season kickoff: Key players and starting lineup strategy

The Lakers will start the season with the same starting lineup that was successful in the second half of last season. LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Austin Reaves, D’Angelo Russell, and Rui Hachimura will make up the starting five.
This lineup has proven effective and will be fundamental for the Lakers in their quest for a new championship.

Advertisement
alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez

Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. With a degree in Social Communication and a specialization in sports, Alexander brings over 15 years of media experience. He completed his academic studies in Zulia, Venezuela. Throughout his career, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NBA. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Prior to joining Bolavip, Alexander gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team. Alexander’s passion for sports and his clear, precise communication style set him apart as a standout writer in the sports arena.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

MLB News: Shohei Ohtani shares his thoughts on the passion of Dodgers fans
MLB

MLB News: Shohei Ohtani shares his thoughts on the passion of Dodgers fans

NFL News: Andy Reid has important request for Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs after making big roster move
NFL

NFL News: Andy Reid has important request for Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs after making big roster move

NFL News: Steelers QB Justin Fields makes something clear on Russell Wilson amid starting job dispute
NFL

NFL News: Steelers QB Justin Fields makes something clear on Russell Wilson amid starting job dispute

Christian Pulisic a ‘technical leader’ at AC Milan
Soccer

Christian Pulisic a ‘technical leader’ at AC Milan

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo