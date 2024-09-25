Celtics' Jayson Tatum breaks silence on Jaylen Brown's NBA Finals MVP Award

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum has shared his thoughts on his teammate Jaylen Brown winning the NBA Finals MVP.

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum has expressed his satisfaction with Jaylen Brown‘s recognition as NBA Finals MVP. Despite not being chosen for the award, Tatum acknowledges Brown’s merit and his vital contribution to the championship.

Jayson Tatum and Brown have formed a strong duo with the Celtics, leading the team to the title last season. Both players have demonstrated their talent and ability to play together effectively.

While some questioned the decision to award the Finals MVP to Brown, Tatum has shown his support and respect for his teammate. He emphasized that the team’s success is due to the collective effort and contribution of all the players.

Via Jared Greenberg (per ClutchPoints on X, formerly Twitter), Tatum said, “It just wasn’t my time… Steph Curry has 4 rings and only 1 Finals MVP. Isiah Thomas, Larry Bird didn’t win Finals MVP every time… For me, I was happy for [Jaylen Brown]… I know that I’m going to win Finals MVP one day.”

Jayson Tatum #0 high fives Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics after a play against the Dallas Mavericks during the second quarter of Game Five of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 17, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

How unity drives the Celtics’ success?

Tatum and Jaylen Brown have shown that unity and teamwork are critical to success. Despite the competition for individual accolades, both players have prioritized the team’s achievements.

Their ability to play together and complement each other on the court has been key to the Celtics’ success. The chemistry between Tatum and Brown is evident, and their leadership has inspired their teammates.

What’s next for the Celtics: A bright future with Tatum and Brown

With Tatum and Brown leading the way, the Celtics have a promising future. Both players are young and talented, with the potential to continue dominating the NBA for years to come.

The chemistry and connection between Tatum and Brown are crucial to the team’s success. If they continue to play together and develop their game, the Celtics can become a dominant force in the league.

