NBA News: Lakers head coach JJ Redick explains why he studied Kings film in public

The Los Angeles Lakers are off to a strong start in the NBA regular season, and head coach JJ Redick has quickly become a focal point of discussions around the team's impressive performance under his leadership.

Following the Los Angeles Lakers‘ win over the Sacramento Kings, head coach JJ Redick was spotted at a car wash watching game film from that very matchup. Former NBA player Baron Davis shared this observation on his X account, and Redick has since confirmed the story.

Redick’s preseason with the Lakers may not have gone as smoothly as hoped, but his regular-season start has been impressive, guiding the team to a 3-0 record. His focus and dedication are evident, even reviewing game footage during routine errands.

According to The Athletic’s reporter Jovan Buha, Redick took the time to watch the film in public: “JJ Redick confirmed Baron Davis’ tweet that he was watching film on his laptop at the car wash today.”

Redick’s commitment to preparation has sparked discussions among fans on social media, many of whom are praising his approach and leadership style. With the Lakers’ strong start, Redick’s popularity among NBA followers continues to grow as he navigates his first season as head coach.

Head coach JJ Redick of the Los Angeles Lakers watches his team during the first quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena on October 22, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Why was Redick watching the Kings’ film?

Instead of reviewing game footage in his office or at home, Lakers head coach Redick was seen analyzing film at a car wash. Redick explained the reason behind this unusual setting: “With the quick turnaround from the back-to-back games and my kids having two basketball games today, I had to squeeze in time to review defensive film on Sacramento.”

Redick noted that he generally avoids watching film in public, but had to make an exception to balance his professional and family commitments, as the season goes fast in this couple of days.

Redick and Lakers looks ahead to the Suns matchup

While the victory over the Kings is already behind them, the Lakers’ focus now shifts to a tough matchup against Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns. The Suns have had a strong start to the season, though they suffered a loss to the Lakers in Game 2 at Crypto.com Arena.

The upcoming game at the Footprint Center pits two of the top teams in the Western Conference against each other. The Lakers aim to extend their winning streak, while the Suns look to climb the standings, with teams like the Thunder, Grizzlies, and Pelicans also off to strong starts this season.

