Trending topics:
NBA

NBA News: Lakers head coach JJ Redick explains why he studied Kings film in public

The Los Angeles Lakers are off to a strong start in the NBA regular season, and head coach JJ Redick has quickly become a focal point of discussions around the team's impressive performance under his leadership.

Head coach JJ Redick of the Los Angeles Lakers speaks with the media during a press conference at UCLA Health Training Center on September 25, 2024 in El Segundo, California.
© Ronald Martinez/Getty ImagesHead coach JJ Redick of the Los Angeles Lakers speaks with the media during a press conference at UCLA Health Training Center on September 25, 2024 in El Segundo, California.

By Santiago Tovar

Following the Los Angeles Lakers‘ win over the Sacramento Kings, head coach JJ Redick was spotted at a car wash watching game film from that very matchup. Former NBA player Baron Davis shared this observation on his X account, and Redick has since confirmed the story.

Redick’s preseason with the Lakers may not have gone as smoothly as hoped, but his regular-season start has been impressive, guiding the team to a 3-0 record. His focus and dedication are evident, even reviewing game footage during routine errands.

According to The Athletic’s reporter Jovan Buha, Redick took the time to watch the film in public: “JJ Redick confirmed Baron Davis’ tweet that he was watching film on his laptop at the car wash today.”

Advertisement

Redick’s commitment to preparation has sparked discussions among fans on social media, many of whom are praising his approach and leadership style. With the Lakers’ strong start, Redick’s popularity among NBA followers continues to grow as he navigates his first season as head coach.

Head coach JJ Redick of the Los Angeles Lakers watches his team during the first quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena on October 22, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Head coach JJ Redick of the Los Angeles Lakers watches his team during the first quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena on October 22, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Advertisement

Why was Redick watching the Kings’ film?

Instead of reviewing game footage in his office or at home, Lakers head coach Redick was seen analyzing film at a car wash. Redick explained the reason behind this unusual setting: “With the quick turnaround from the back-to-back games and my kids having two basketball games today, I had to squeeze in time to review defensive film on Sacramento.”

Former NBA player explains why the Lakers are in good hands with JJ Redick

see also

Former NBA player explains why the Lakers are in good hands with JJ Redick

Redick noted that he generally avoids watching film in public, but had to make an exception to balance his professional and family commitments, as the season goes fast in this couple of days.

Advertisement

Redick and Lakers looks ahead to the Suns matchup

While the victory over the Kings is already behind them, the Lakers’ focus now shifts to a tough matchup against Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns. The Suns have had a strong start to the season, though they suffered a loss to the Lakers in Game 2 at Crypto.com Arena.

The upcoming game at the Footprint Center pits two of the top teams in the Western Conference against each other. The Lakers aim to extend their winning streak, while the Suns look to climb the standings, with teams like the Thunder, Grizzlies, and Pelicans also off to strong starts this season.

Advertisement
santiago tovar
Santiago Tovar

Santiago Tovar is a bilingual sports journalist, proficient in both English and Spanish, with additional fluency in French. He joined Bolavip US in 2024, bringing over seven years of experience in covering a wide range of sports, including soccer, NFL, NBA, tennis, and Formula 1. A graduate of Universidad Externado in Colombia with a degree in Social Communication — Journalism, Santiago has provided real-time coverage of major events like the 2021 Women's Copa America, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, and the Davis Cup qualifiers. Previously, he worked at Kienyke.com and Redmas.com.co, where he developed strategies to highlight key sports moments across websites and social media platforms.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NFL News: Cowboys HC McCarthy makes something clear about Prescott's performance after loss vs 49ers
NFL

NFL News: Cowboys HC McCarthy makes something clear about Prescott's performance after loss vs 49ers

NFL News: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott issues strong self-criticism after loss against 49ers
NFL

NFL News: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott issues strong self-criticism after loss against 49ers

2024 Ballon d'Or Winner reportedly decided, and it's not Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr
Soccer

2024 Ballon d'Or Winner reportedly decided, and it's not Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr

NBA News: James Harden makes something clear about battles with Stephen Curry after the Clippers' win
NBA

NBA News: James Harden makes something clear about battles with Stephen Curry after the Clippers' win

Better Collective Logo