Tennis has been one of the most lucrative sports globally, with elite players earning millions through prize money, endorsements, and business ventures. From legendary athletes like Roger Federer to modern icons like Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka, this list ranks the top 25 highest-paid tennis players of all time based on total career earnings.

This article references multiple reliable sources to provide accurate and updated information about earnings and career details of the players. The information is current as of December 2024. Sources include:

Forbes: Annual earnings reports and top-earning athlete lists.

ATP/WTA Official Sites: Prize money statistics.

BBC Sport: Career milestones and sponsorship deals.

The Sun: Endorsement details for top players.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Top 25 highest-paid tennis players

Rank Player Name Total Earnings (in Million $) Major Wins Endorsements Active Years 1 Roger Federer $1,100+ 20 Grand Slams Uniqlo, Rolex, Wilson 1998–2022 2 Novak Djokovic $970+ 24 Grand Slams Asics, Lacoste, Head 2003–Present 3 Rafael Nadal $850+ 22 Grand Slams Nike, Babolat, Kia 2001–Present 4 Serena Williams $450+ 23 Grand Slams Nike, Wilson, Gatorade 1995–2022 5 Naomi Osaka $350+ 4 Grand Slams Nike, Yonex, Beats 2013–Present 6 Maria Sharapova $325+ 5 Grand Slams Nike, Head, Porsche 2001–2020 7 Andy Murray $310+ 3 Grand Slams Under Armour, Head 2005–Present 8 Venus Williams $300+ 7 Grand Slams Wilson, EleVen, Lacoste 1994–Present 9 Pete Sampras $290+ 14 Grand Slams Nike, Wilson 1988–2002 10 Naomi Osaka $275+ 4 Grand Slams Nike, Yonex 2013–Present 11 Caroline Wozniacki $225+ 1 Grand Slam Adidas, Rolex 2005–2020 12 Stan Wawrinka $220+ 3 Grand Slams Yonex, Rolex 2002–Present 13 Simona Halep $210+ 2 Grand Slams Nike, Wilson 2006–Present 14 Andre Agassi $200+ 8 Grand Slams Nike, Head 1986–2006 15 Ashleigh Barty $180+ 3 Grand Slams Fila, Rado 2010–2022 16 Daniil Medvedev $175+ 1 Grand Slam Lacoste, Tecnifibre 2014–Present 17 Boris Becker $160+ 6 Grand Slams Puma, Mercedes 1984–1999 18 Martina Hingis $155+ 5 Grand Slams Adidas, Yonex 1994–2017 19 Dominic Thiem $150+ 1 Grand Slam Adidas, Babolat 2011–Present 20 Victoria Azarenka $145+ 2 Grand Slams Nike, Wilson 2003–Present 21 Jim Courier $140+ 4 Grand Slams Nike, Wilson 1988–1999 22 Stefanos Tsitsipas $135+ None Adidas, Wilson 2016–Present 23 Angelique Kerber $130+ 3 Grand Slams Adidas, Yonex 2003–Present 24 Monica Seles $125+ 9 Grand Slams

Fila, Yonex 1989–2008 25 Lindsay Davenport $120+

3 Grand Slams Nike, Wilson 1993–2010

Note: Figures include prize money, sponsorships and estimated endorsement deals.

Advertisement

Top 10 male tennis players by earnings

1. Roger Federer

Roger Federer of Team Europe smiles during Day Two of the Laver Cup at The O2 Arena on September 24, 2022. (Source: Julian Finney/Getty Images for Laver Cup)

Advertisement

Earnings: $1,100 Million+

Major Wins: 20 Grand Slam Titles

Endorsements: Uniqlo, Rolex, Wilson

Active Years: 1998–2022

Advertisement

Federer, known as the “Maestro,” has dominated tennis both on and off the court, with earnings from endorsements surpassing his prize money. His partnership with brands like Uniqlo and Rolex set benchmarks in athlete marketing.

2. Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic celebrates winning match point against Pedro Cachin of Argentina in the Men’s Singles first round match on day one of The Championships Wimbledon 2023. (Source: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Earnings: $970 Million+

Major Wins: 24 Grand Slam Titles

Endorsements: Asics, Lacoste, Head

Active Years: 2003–Present

Djokovic, the all-time leader in Grand Slam victories, has combined his dominance on the court with lucrative sponsorship deals. His recent partnerships with Lacoste and Asics have further boosted his earnings.

Advertisement

3. Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal celebrates after winning match point against Marton Fucsovics of Team Hungary during the Men’s Singles first round match on day two of the Olympic Games Paris 2024. (Source: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Earnings: $850 Million+

Major Wins: 22 Grand Slam Titles

Endorsements: Nike, Babolat, Kia

Active Years: 2001–Present

Advertisement

Known as the “King of Clay,” Nadal’s consistency on the court has translated into a steady stream of sponsorships and endorsements. His long-term partnerships with Nike and Kia underscore his global appeal.

4. Pete Sampras

Pete Sampras of the United States serves to Martin Damm during their Men’s Singles first round match at the US Open Tennis Championship on 2 September 2000. (Source: Gary M. Prior/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Earnings: $290 Million+

Major Wins: 14 Grand Slam Titles

Endorsements: Nike, Wilson

Active Years: 1988–2002

Sampras set the gold standard for tennis in the 1990s, with a career built on unmatched dominance at Wimbledon and the US Open. His sponsorships with Nike and Wilson contributed significantly to his wealth.

Advertisement

5. Andy Murray

Andy Murray of Great Britain poses on the podium during the medal ceremony for the men’s singles on Day 9 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. (Source: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Earnings: $310 Million+

Major Wins: 3 Grand Slam Titles

Endorsements: Under Armour, Head

Active Years: 2005–Present

Advertisement

Murray’s career earnings are bolstered by endorsements and his remarkable comebacks. Despite injury setbacks, his determination keeps him among the highest earners in tennis.

6. Andre Agassi

Andre Agassi during a first round match against Andrei Pavel at the 2006 US Open at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing, Queens, New York on August 28, 2006. (Source: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Earnings: $200 Million+

Major Wins: 8 Grand Slam Titles

Endorsements: Nike, Head

Active Years: 1986–2006

A pioneer of player branding, Agassi’s charismatic personality and on-court talent made him a marketing icon, with Nike and Head leading his endorsement portfolio.

Advertisement

7. Stan Wawrinka

Evian Global Brand Ambassador and three time Grand Slam winner Stan Wawrinka at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in 2023. (Source: Julian Finney/Getty Images for evian)

Advertisement

Earnings: $220 Million+

Major Wins: 3 Grand Slam Titles

Endorsements: Yonex, Rolex

Active Years: 2002–Present

Advertisement

Wawrinka’s late-career resurgence and Grand Slam victories have made him a force to be reckoned with, both competitively and financially.

8. Jim Courier

Jim Courier poses with a plaque as he is inducted into the Orange Bowl Tennis Hall of Fame during the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium on March 30, 2022. (Source: Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Earnings: $140 Million+

Major Wins: 4 Grand Slam Titles

Endorsements: Nike, Wilson

Active Years: 1988–1999

Courier’s dominance in the early 1990s and endorsements with Nike and Wilson solidified his status among the wealthiest in tennis history.

Advertisement

9. Boris Becker

Boris Becker during a match at The Championships, Wimbledon, London, 1987. (Source: Chris Cole/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Earnings: $160 Million+

Major Wins: 6 Grand Slam Titles

Endorsements: Puma, Mercedes

Active Years: 1984–1999

Advertisement

Becker’s on-court explosiveness and early success, paired with lucrative endorsements, ensured his financial legacy.

10. Daniil Medvedev

Daniil Medvedev celebrates against Frances Tiafoe of USA in the semi final during the BNP Paribas Open on March 18, 2023. (Source: Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Earnings: $175 Million+

Major Wins: 1 Grand Slam Title

Endorsements: Lacoste, Tecnifibre

Active Years: 2014–Present

Medvedev’s rise to the top has seen him establish himself as one of the top earners, with significant prize money and endorsement deals fueling his career.

Advertisement

SurveyWho is the greatest male tennis player of all time? Who is the greatest male tennis player of all time? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

Advertisement

Top 10 female tennis players by earnings

1. Serena Williams

Serena Williams serves during her match against Venus Williams during Top Seed Open – Day 4 at the Top Seed Tennis Club on August 13, 2020. (Source: Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Earnings: $450 Million+

Major Wins: 23 Grand Slam Titles

Endorsements: Nike, Wilson, Gatorade

Active Years: 1995–2022

A trailblazer for women’s sports, Serena’s on-court success and off-court endorsements have made her one of the wealthiest athletes in history. Her investments in startups and equity deals have further elevated her financial standing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

2. Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka of Japan celebrates winning against Tamara Korpatsch of Germany during day two of the 2024 Brisbane International at Queensland Tennis Centre. (Source: Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

Earnings: $350 Million+

Major Wins: 4 Grand Slam Titles

Endorsements: Nike, Yonex, Beats

Active Years: 2013–Present

Advertisement

Osaka has emerged as one of the most marketable athletes globally, with her endorsements often outpacing her prize money. Her influence extends beyond tennis, advocating for social justice and mental health awareness.

Advertisement

3. Maria Sharapova

Maria Sharapova of Russia plays a forehand in her match against Jennifer Brady of the United States during day two of the 2020 Brisbane International. (Source: Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Earnings: $325 Million+

Major Wins: 5 Grand Slam Titles

Endorsements: Nike, Head, Porsche

Active Years: 2001–2020

Sharapova’s elegance and fierce competitiveness earned her substantial endorsements, making her a standout figure in women’s sports.

Advertisement

Advertisement

4. Venus Williams

Venus Williams of the United States celebrates winning the match point against Veronika Kudermetova of Russia during their second-round match in 2023. (Source: Aaron Doster/Getty Images)

Earnings: $300 Million+

Major Wins: 7 Grand Slam Titles

Endorsements: Wilson, EleVen, Lacoste

Active Years: 1994–Present

Advertisement

Venus paved the way for equity in tennis, both financially and socially, becoming one of the sport’s top earners.

Advertisement

5. Caroline Wozniacki

Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark poses for a photo with the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup after winning the women’s singles final in 2018. (Source: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Earnings: $225 Million+

Major Wins: 1 Grand Slam Title

Endorsements: Adidas, Rolex

Active Years: 2005–2020

Wozniacki’s consistency on the court and charm off it have earned her a fortune in endorsements and sponsorships.

Advertisement

Advertisement

6. Simona Halep

Simona Halep of Romania celebrates her victory over Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil following the singles final in 2022. (Source: Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Earnings: $210 Million+

Major Wins: 2 Grand Slam Titles

Endorsements: Nike, Wilson

Active Years: 2006–Present

Advertisement

Halep’s grit and determination have seen her thrive both competitively and financially, with Nike leading her endorsement deals.

Advertisement

7. Angelique Kerber

Angelique Kerber of Germany poses with the Venus Rosewater Dish after defeating Serena Williams of The United States in the Ladies’ Singles final in 2018. (Source: Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Earnings: $130 Million+

Major Wins: 3 Grand Slam Titles

Endorsements: Adidas, Yonex

Active Years: 2003–Present

Kerber’s Grand Slam wins and consistent performances have solidified her place among the sport’s top earners.

Advertisement

Advertisement

8. Martina Hingis

Martina Hingis during a second round match against Virginie Razzano at the 2006 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York on August 31, 2006. (Source: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Earnings: $155 Million+

Major Wins: 5 Grand Slam Titles

Endorsements: Adidas, Yonex

Active Years: 1994–2017

Advertisement

Hingis was a prodigy whose success came early, with her endorsements reflecting her star power.

9. Victoria Azarenka

Victoria Azarenka of Belarus celebrates victory after her match against Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia during day six of the 2024 Brisbane International at Queensland Tennis Centre. (Source: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Earnings: $145 Million+

Major Wins: 2 Grand Slam Titles

Endorsements: Nike, Wilson

Active Years: 2003–Present

Advertisement

Azarenka’s dominance and charisma have translated into significant financial gains through prize money and sponsorships.

10. Ashleigh Barty

Ashleigh Barty of Australia poses with the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup after winning her Women’s Singles Final match in 2022. (Source: Darrian Traynor/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Earnings: $180 Million+

Major Wins: 3 Grand Slam Titles

Endorsements: Fila, Rado

Active Years: 2010–2022

Barty’s all-around skill and brief yet impactful career brought her substantial earnings and respect in the tennis world.

Advertisement

SurveyWho is the greatest female tennis player of all time? Who is the greatest female tennis player of all time? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE