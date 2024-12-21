Tennis has been one of the most lucrative sports globally, with elite players earning millions through prize money, endorsements, and business ventures. From legendary athletes like Roger Federer to modern icons like Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka, this list ranks the top 25 highest-paid tennis players of all time based on total career earnings.
This article references multiple reliable sources to provide accurate and updated information about earnings and career details of the players. The information is current as of December 2024. Sources include:
- Forbes: Annual earnings reports and top-earning athlete lists.
- ATP/WTA Official Sites: Prize money statistics.
- BBC Sport: Career milestones and sponsorship deals.
- The Sun: Endorsement details for top players.
Top 25 highest-paid tennis players
|Rank
|Player Name
|Total Earnings (in Million $)
|Major Wins
|Endorsements
|Active Years
|1
|Roger Federer
|$1,100+
|20 Grand Slams
|Uniqlo, Rolex, Wilson
|1998–2022
|2
|Novak Djokovic
|$970+
|24 Grand Slams
|Asics, Lacoste, Head
|2003–Present
|3
|Rafael Nadal
|$850+
|22 Grand Slams
|Nike, Babolat, Kia
|2001–Present
|4
|Serena Williams
|$450+
|23 Grand Slams
|Nike, Wilson, Gatorade
|1995–2022
|5
|Naomi Osaka
|$350+
|4 Grand Slams
|Nike, Yonex, Beats
|2013–Present
|6
|Maria Sharapova
|$325+
|5 Grand Slams
|Nike, Head, Porsche
|2001–2020
|7
|Andy Murray
|$310+
|3 Grand Slams
|Under Armour, Head
|2005–Present
|8
|Venus Williams
|$300+
|7 Grand Slams
|Wilson, EleVen, Lacoste
|1994–Present
|9
|Pete Sampras
|$290+
|14 Grand Slams
|Nike, Wilson
|1988–2002
|11
|Caroline Wozniacki
|$225+
|1 Grand Slam
|Adidas, Rolex
|2005–2020
|12
|Stan Wawrinka
|$220+
|3 Grand Slams
|Yonex, Rolex
|2002–Present
|13
|Simona Halep
|$210+
|2 Grand Slams
|Nike, Wilson
|2006–Present
|14
|Andre Agassi
|$200+
|8 Grand Slams
|Nike, Head
|1986–2006
|15
|Ashleigh Barty
|$180+
|3 Grand Slams
|Fila, Rado
|2010–2022
|16
|Daniil Medvedev
|$175+
|1 Grand Slam
|Lacoste, Tecnifibre
|2014–Present
|17
|Boris Becker
|$160+
|6 Grand Slams
|Puma, Mercedes
|1984–1999
|18
|Martina Hingis
|$155+
|5 Grand Slams
|Adidas, Yonex
|1994–2017
|19
|Dominic Thiem
|$150+
|1 Grand Slam
|Adidas, Babolat
|2011–Present
|20
|Victoria Azarenka
|$145+
|2 Grand Slams
|Nike, Wilson
|2003–Present
|21
|Jim Courier
|$140+
|4 Grand Slams
|Nike, Wilson
|1988–1999
|22
|Stefanos Tsitsipas
|$135+
|None
|Adidas, Wilson
|2016–Present
|23
|Angelique Kerber
|$130+
|3 Grand Slams
|Adidas, Yonex
|2003–Present
|24
|Monica Seles
|$125+
|9 Grand Slams
Fila, Yonex
|1989–2008
|25
|Lindsay Davenport
|$120+
3 Grand Slams
|Nike, Wilson
|1993–2010
Note: Figures include prize money, sponsorships and estimated endorsement deals.
Top 10 male tennis players by earnings
1. Roger Federer
Roger Federer of Team Europe smiles during Day Two of the Laver Cup at The O2 Arena on September 24, 2022. (Source: Julian Finney/Getty Images for Laver Cup)
- Earnings: $1,100 Million+
- Major Wins: 20 Grand Slam Titles
- Endorsements: Uniqlo, Rolex, Wilson
- Active Years: 1998–2022
Federer, known as the “Maestro,” has dominated tennis both on and off the court, with earnings from endorsements surpassing his prize money. His partnership with brands like Uniqlo and Rolex set benchmarks in athlete marketing.
2. Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic celebrates winning match point against Pedro Cachin of Argentina in the Men’s Singles first round match on day one of The Championships Wimbledon 2023. (Source: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
- Earnings: $970 Million+
- Major Wins: 24 Grand Slam Titles
- Endorsements: Asics, Lacoste, Head
- Active Years: 2003–Present
Djokovic, the all-time leader in Grand Slam victories, has combined his dominance on the court with lucrative sponsorship deals. His recent partnerships with Lacoste and Asics have further boosted his earnings.
3. Rafael Nadal
Rafael Nadal celebrates after winning match point against Marton Fucsovics of Team Hungary during the Men’s Singles first round match on day two of the Olympic Games Paris 2024. (Source: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
- Earnings: $850 Million+
- Major Wins: 22 Grand Slam Titles
- Endorsements: Nike, Babolat, Kia
- Active Years: 2001–Present
Known as the “King of Clay,” Nadal’s consistency on the court has translated into a steady stream of sponsorships and endorsements. His long-term partnerships with Nike and Kia underscore his global appeal.
4. Pete Sampras
Pete Sampras of the United States serves to Martin Damm during their Men’s Singles first round match at the US Open Tennis Championship on 2 September 2000. (Source: Gary M. Prior/Getty Images)
- Earnings: $290 Million+
- Major Wins: 14 Grand Slam Titles
- Endorsements: Nike, Wilson
- Active Years: 1988–2002
Sampras set the gold standard for tennis in the 1990s, with a career built on unmatched dominance at Wimbledon and the US Open. His sponsorships with Nike and Wilson contributed significantly to his wealth.
5. Andy Murray
Andy Murray of Great Britain poses on the podium during the medal ceremony for the men’s singles on Day 9 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. (Source: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
- Earnings: $310 Million+
- Major Wins: 3 Grand Slam Titles
- Endorsements: Under Armour, Head
- Active Years: 2005–Present
Murray’s career earnings are bolstered by endorsements and his remarkable comebacks. Despite injury setbacks, his determination keeps him among the highest earners in tennis.
6. Andre Agassi
Andre Agassi during a first round match against Andrei Pavel at the 2006 US Open at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing, Queens, New York on August 28, 2006. (Source: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
- Earnings: $200 Million+
- Major Wins: 8 Grand Slam Titles
- Endorsements: Nike, Head
- Active Years: 1986–2006
A pioneer of player branding, Agassi’s charismatic personality and on-court talent made him a marketing icon, with Nike and Head leading his endorsement portfolio.
7. Stan Wawrinka
Evian Global Brand Ambassador and three time Grand Slam winner Stan Wawrinka at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in 2023. (Source: Julian Finney/Getty Images for evian)
- Earnings: $220 Million+
- Major Wins: 3 Grand Slam Titles
- Endorsements: Yonex, Rolex
- Active Years: 2002–Present
Wawrinka’s late-career resurgence and Grand Slam victories have made him a force to be reckoned with, both competitively and financially.
8. Jim Courier
Jim Courier poses with a plaque as he is inducted into the Orange Bowl Tennis Hall of Fame during the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium on March 30, 2022. (Source: Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
- Earnings: $140 Million+
- Major Wins: 4 Grand Slam Titles
- Endorsements: Nike, Wilson
- Active Years: 1988–1999
Courier’s dominance in the early 1990s and endorsements with Nike and Wilson solidified his status among the wealthiest in tennis history.
9. Boris Becker
Boris Becker during a match at The Championships, Wimbledon, London, 1987. (Source: Chris Cole/Getty Images)
- Earnings: $160 Million+
- Major Wins: 6 Grand Slam Titles
- Endorsements: Puma, Mercedes
- Active Years: 1984–1999
Becker’s on-court explosiveness and early success, paired with lucrative endorsements, ensured his financial legacy.
10. Daniil Medvedev
Daniil Medvedev celebrates against Frances Tiafoe of USA in the semi final during the BNP Paribas Open on March 18, 2023. (Source: Julian Finney/Getty Images)
- Earnings: $175 Million+
- Major Wins: 1 Grand Slam Title
- Endorsements: Lacoste, Tecnifibre
- Active Years: 2014–Present
Medvedev’s rise to the top has seen him establish himself as one of the top earners, with significant prize money and endorsement deals fueling his career.
Top 10 female tennis players by earnings
1. Serena Williams
Serena Williams serves during her match against Venus Williams during Top Seed Open – Day 4 at the Top Seed Tennis Club on August 13, 2020. (Source: Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
- Earnings: $450 Million+
- Major Wins: 23 Grand Slam Titles
- Endorsements: Nike, Wilson, Gatorade
- Active Years: 1995–2022
A trailblazer for women’s sports, Serena’s on-court success and off-court endorsements have made her one of the wealthiest athletes in history. Her investments in startups and equity deals have further elevated her financial standing.
2. Naomi Osaka
Naomi Osaka of Japan celebrates winning against Tamara Korpatsch of Germany during day two of the 2024 Brisbane International at Queensland Tennis Centre. (Source: Chris Hyde/Getty Images)
- Earnings: $350 Million+
- Major Wins: 4 Grand Slam Titles
- Endorsements: Nike, Yonex, Beats
- Active Years: 2013–Present
Osaka has emerged as one of the most marketable athletes globally, with her endorsements often outpacing her prize money. Her influence extends beyond tennis, advocating for social justice and mental health awareness.
3. Maria Sharapova
Maria Sharapova of Russia plays a forehand in her match against Jennifer Brady of the United States during day two of the 2020 Brisbane International. (Source: Chris Hyde/Getty Images)
- Earnings: $325 Million+
- Major Wins: 5 Grand Slam Titles
- Endorsements: Nike, Head, Porsche
- Active Years: 2001–2020
Sharapova’s elegance and fierce competitiveness earned her substantial endorsements, making her a standout figure in women’s sports.
4. Venus Williams
Venus Williams of the United States celebrates winning the match point against Veronika Kudermetova of Russia during their second-round match in 2023. (Source: Aaron Doster/Getty Images)
- Earnings: $300 Million+
- Major Wins: 7 Grand Slam Titles
- Endorsements: Wilson, EleVen, Lacoste
- Active Years: 1994–Present
Venus paved the way for equity in tennis, both financially and socially, becoming one of the sport’s top earners.
5. Caroline Wozniacki
Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark poses for a photo with the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup after winning the women’s singles final in 2018. (Source: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
- Earnings: $225 Million+
- Major Wins: 1 Grand Slam Title
- Endorsements: Adidas, Rolex
- Active Years: 2005–2020
Wozniacki’s consistency on the court and charm off it have earned her a fortune in endorsements and sponsorships.
6. Simona Halep
Simona Halep of Romania celebrates her victory over Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil following the singles final in 2022. (Source: Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
- Earnings: $210 Million+
- Major Wins: 2 Grand Slam Titles
- Endorsements: Nike, Wilson
- Active Years: 2006–Present
Halep’s grit and determination have seen her thrive both competitively and financially, with Nike leading her endorsement deals.
7. Angelique Kerber
Angelique Kerber of Germany poses with the Venus Rosewater Dish after defeating Serena Williams of The United States in the Ladies’ Singles final in 2018. (Source: Michael Steele/Getty Images)
- Earnings: $130 Million+
- Major Wins: 3 Grand Slam Titles
- Endorsements: Adidas, Yonex
- Active Years: 2003–Present
Kerber’s Grand Slam wins and consistent performances have solidified her place among the sport’s top earners.
8. Martina Hingis
Martina Hingis during a second round match against Virginie Razzano at the 2006 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York on August 31, 2006. (Source: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
- Earnings: $155 Million+
- Major Wins: 5 Grand Slam Titles
- Endorsements: Adidas, Yonex
- Active Years: 1994–2017
Hingis was a prodigy whose success came early, with her endorsements reflecting her star power.
9. Victoria Azarenka
Victoria Azarenka of Belarus celebrates victory after her match against Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia during day six of the 2024 Brisbane International at Queensland Tennis Centre. (Source: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)
- Earnings: $145 Million+
- Major Wins: 2 Grand Slam Titles
- Endorsements: Nike, Wilson
- Active Years: 2003–Present
Azarenka’s dominance and charisma have translated into significant financial gains through prize money and sponsorships.
10. Ashleigh Barty
Ashleigh Barty of Australia poses with the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup after winning her Women’s Singles Final match in 2022. (Source: Darrian Traynor/Getty Images)
- Earnings: $180 Million+
- Major Wins: 3 Grand Slam Titles
- Endorsements: Fila, Rado
- Active Years: 2010–2022
Barty’s all-around skill and brief yet impactful career brought her substantial earnings and respect in the tennis world.
