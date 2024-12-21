Trending topics:
NFL News: Patrick Mahomes gets real about injury and race for No.1 seed between Chiefs and Bills

Patrick Mahomes had strong words about his high ankle sprain and the chance to get home-field advantage throughout the playoffs with the Chiefs.

Patrick Mahomes quarterback of the Chiefs during the game against the Texans
© David Eulitt/Getty ImagesPatrick Mahomes quarterback of the Chiefs during the game against the Texans

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

After a hard fought 27-19 victory over the Houston Texans, Patrick Mahomes decided to send a clear message about all the rumors which have been spread about his ankle injury.

“I ask a lot from the guys around me. If I’m going to ask them to play through pain, I’ve got to do it as well. I’m not going to put us in a bad spot, but, if I feel like I can compete and win, I’m going to be out on that football field.”

Now, in the road to a third consecutive Super Bowl, Mahomes and his teammates just have two more games ahead before the regular season ends: the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos.

How do Chiefs get home field advantage?

The Chiefs need one win in their last two games to clinch the No.1 seed and home-field advantage. Another scenario to get that is a loss from the Bills in any of their three remaining matchups. However, the schedule looks easy for Buffalo as the Patriots and Jets are their rivals.

That’s why Patrick Mahomes guaranteed he won’t take any rest on Christmas Day to go on the road and beat the Steelers. “We want to fight for that No. 1 seed, so we’re playing here at Arrowhead. It’s going to take our best ball every week.”

Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

