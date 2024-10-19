NBA News: Lakers' LeBron James receives unusual request from Mavericks minority owner Mark Cuban

Mark Cuban, a minority owner of the Dallas Mavericks, had some unexpected words for LeBron James ahead of the 2024-25 NBA season with the Los Angeles Lakers.

As LeBron James prepares to enter his 22nd NBA season, his sights are set on leading the Los Angeles Lakers to another championship. This season is particularly special for King James, as it marks the first time he will share the court with his son, Bronny, who was drafted by the Lakers and is embarking on his own NBA journey. However, Dallas Mavericks’ minority owner Mark Cuban has a different suggestion for the superstar.

In a lighthearted interview with TMZ Sports, Cuban jokingly urged LeBron to retire. “Yes, LeBron, it’s time for you to quit. I’m tired of you…,” Cuban quipped. The 66-year-old entrepreneur quickly clarified that his plea wasn’t because he doubted LeBron’s ability to play at an elite level—in fact, it was the opposite.

“I’m being serious, only ’cause he’s still so good. He’s on the Lakers, they’re our rivals. So, it’s time to retire, LeBron,” Cuban explained, making it clear that his desire for LeBron to step away from the game was purely competitive. With James out of the picture, Cuban clearly feels the Mavericks would have a stronger path to the NBA title.

The Mavericks are poised for success

Despite Cuban’s playful request, the Dallas Mavericks have plenty to be optimistic about heading into the 2024-25 season. Last season, they performed impressively, finishing fifth in the Western Conference with a better record than the Lakers, and reaching the NBA Finals, where they ultimately fell to the Boston Celtics in five games.

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban celebrates after a 124-103 victory against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game Five of the Western Conference Finals at Target Center on May 30, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The Mavericks’ success has been anchored by their superstar duo, Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. This season, the team added even more firepower with the acquisition of Klay Thompson, a four-time champion who spent 13 years with the Golden State Warriors.

2024-25 NBA season tip-off

As the NBA regular season approaches, the Dallas Mavericks will face the Phoenix Suns this Saturday night at the Footprint Center. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Lakers will host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday for their home opener.