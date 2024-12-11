Mike Tomlin and Russell Wilson are ready for the biggest challenge of the season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. In a span of just eleven days, they’ll face the Philadelphia Eagles, the Baltimore Ravens and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Furthermore, the Steelers will have to do it probably without George Pickens after Tomlin confirmed the hamstring injury of the wide receiver is more serious than expected.

As a consequence, in order to retain their status as Super Bowl contenders, the coaching staff has to find a No.1 wide receiver who helps Wilson to maintain his impressive pace.

Who is Pittsburgh’s best receiver?

George Pickens is the best receiver of the Pittsburgh Steelers, but, Mike Tomlin confirmed he’d probably be out for the game against the Eagles. However, the head coach believes Mike Williams is the ideal guy to take over that No.1 spot.

“No question. I felt like he did it last week. As I mentioned last week in this setting, I view it only as a matter of time before his presence gets felt in a more consistent way in stadium. Practice has been like that for a number of weeks. George, available or not, I expect the overall trajectory of his inclusion and performance to be on the incline.”

Why is George Pickens not playing for Steelers?

George Pickens is not playing with the Steelers because he suffered a hamstring injury last Thursday before the game against the Browns. Mike Tomlin wants him to be fully healthy heading into the playoffs.

That’s why the head coach warned that Mike Williams could surprise the NFL. “Keep watching. Very much in development. I thought last weekend was a significant step in seeing some more. So, let’s hope that continues.”